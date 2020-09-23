BJP leader ‘slaps’ Commissioner’s PS for making them wait, police say FIR to be lodged if no apology is tendered

BJP supporters protesting at MC office, Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. (Express photo)

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation office witnessed high drama on Tuesday, when a BJP leader allegedly slapped the Commissioner’s Private Secretary for making them wait and not allowing him and his men to meet the commissioner over some issues he wanted to discuss.

Following the spat, employees of the civic body protested against the BJP men, while BJP workers also protested against the commissioner using slogans and raising placards.

The Private Secretary, Jatin Saini, submitted a complaint to the Chandigarh Police, specifying how he was manhandled by BJP leader, Gaurav Goel.

Ram Rattan, SHO, Sector 17 police station, said that Goel was given time till 10 am on Wednesday to express apologies, failing which an FIR would be lodged. “If Goel doesn’t apologise, an FIR will be initiated,” he said.

Saini specified that some persons from the BJP unit, Chandigarh came to meet the Commissioner. He said that when the message was given to the Commissioner, it was intimated that they should wait because there was no prior intimation and a meeting was going on.

Saini added that Goel, who was present there with others, started shouting at him, abused him and proceeded to manhandled him. He further stated that Goel also threatened him with dire consequences as Saini was “causing obstruction while he was doing his duty.”

When contacted, Commissioner KK Yadav told The Indian Express that Goel manhandled his private secretary and a complaint in this regard had been submitted. When asked about the protest by BJP workers, Yadav said, “It seemed to be pre planned because they already had the placards ready with slogans written. I don’t know what grudges they have because I don’t have any with anyone.”

When asked if there was any tiff with any BJP councillor in the recent past, Yadav said, “There has been no tiff with anyone. As a Commissioner I am performing my duty.”

“I was at home when I got to know of the issue. When I inquired, I got to know that people from six villages had gone to meet the Commissioner and Goel was with them to help them. Since 12 to 1 was the public timing, Goel asked the PS to convey that they have to meet. I was told that the PS in a different tone used the words “Yaar tum time leke aaya karo…” Using words like Yaar are not done. Then some heated arguments took place. I don’t know what happened but no one has to right to hit anyone and if manhandling has happened it is really unfortunate,” Chandigarh BJP President, Arun Sood told Express.

Sood said that he went and pacified both BJP workers and the civic body employees, who immediately dispersed.

When asked as it was alleged that things appeared pre planned, Sood said, “Had it been pre-planned there wouldn’t have been few people, but more people protesting. What is the need to pre plan anyway.”

Attempts were made to contact Goel, but his phone was no reachable till the time of filing this report.

