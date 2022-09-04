BJP leader slams own party for Goa-Mumbai ‘study tour’

A proposed BJP-led “study tour” by councillors of the Chandigrah Municipal Corporation to study the waste management at Goa and in Mumbai came under heavy criticism on Saturday again, with the saffron party’s own leader, Satinder Singh, dubbing it as a waste of funds that otherwise could have been spent for the welfare of people of the city.

BJP leader Singh on Saturday became the first leader from the ruling party to raise objections against the upcoming tour, which so far has been slammed by the Opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as well as various resident welfare associations.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Singh asked, “If the civic body themselves have claimed that the legacy waste at Dadu Majra will soon be cleaned, then what is this study tour being undertaken for? There is nothing to study during the tour. It will just be a leisure trip for the councillors.” Singh, a former civic body councillor, added that the money being spent on the tour ought to be spent on the people of Chandigarh.

“I was also the councillor in 2011. I remember I received a letter seeking my consent and asking me to choose the places where I wanted to go for a study tour. I remember I had then replied back stating that whatever money they proposed to spend on me and my hotel stay should rather be spent on my ward,” he said.

Singh further said, “As far as I know, the agenda for the study tour that came up during my time did not have a mention as to why we were visiting that particular place, what were the merits of the place, and what basically we were expected to learn during the tour.”

The BJP leader then went on to echo what the Opposition has been stating and said that even if a trip was really necessary, then just or three councillors – like the ones from Dadu Majra and nearby wards — could have been sent.

“Let the sanitation committee decide if the problem in Chandigarh is about sanitation at all or not. What is the need of 35 people packing their bags and going to Goa and Mumbai? Moreover, if your wives and children tag along with you on an official tour, then it no longer remains a study tour. It becomes a leisure trip for mauj masti,” he said.

Singh added that safeguarding public money was their duty.

“It is a crime to misuse the money of taxpayers. When we get elected as councillors, we promise the people that we will work for them, spend the money of taxpayers on development. Are we really doing it? I think this is an abuse of people’s trust as well,” Singh added.

Singh added, “You say that the waste at Dadu Majra will be cleared soon. All best possible efforts have been put in to ensure it is being cleared. Then I don’t understand why are they going on a study tour,” he added.

Prodded that he himself belonged to the BJP, the party that was leading the proposed tour, Singh said he had the right to his own opinions. “By saying that those who are protesting against this tour are behaving immaturely, you are effectively calling the citizens of Chandigarh immature,” he added.

The Chandigarh civic body, in its last House meeting had seen its BJP and Congress councillors voting in favour of a study tour to Goa and Mumbai. The Aam Aadmi Party councillors had not voted in favour of the tour.

The municipal corporation had later sent a communiqué to all its councillors seeking consent for the tour to be organised later in September.

Calling it an “abuse of public money”, AAP councillor Jasbir Singh had earlier this week even written to the UT Municipal Commissioner, Anindita Mitra, against conducting the study tour.

In his letter, Jasbir refused to give consent and said that he was shocked that the civic body was trying to get the tour organised even after facing severe backlash from the public.

He also mentioned, “Despite having wasted several crores of the taxpayer’s money on junkets like these for over a decade, you still insist on continuing to indulge in this criminal waste”. Refusing to give his consent, Jasbir had said, “I formally register my protest against blatant abuse of power, abuse of public money, and abuse of people’s trust.”

Advertisement

The resident welfare associations, too, in a meeting held last week also condemned the study tour proposed and approved in the House.