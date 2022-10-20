BJP leader seeks blessings of Dera chief; video goes viral

Haryana’s Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda’s controversial chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, a convict for rape of his two women disciples and also on murder charges of a journalist and hatching conspiracy of murder of the Dera’s former manager, who is out on a 40-day parole from Rohtak’s Sunaria jail, has started holding online discourses (Satsang) for his followers. He is currently staying at his Baghpat based Ashram in Uttar Pradesh.

While interacting with his followers online Tuesday, BJP leader and former Karnal Mayor Renu Bala Gupta was among the followers who interacted with him and sought his blessings addressed him as ‘Pita ji’. The Dera chief calls all his followers his children, irrespective of their age.

The panchayat polls and Adampur bypoll are the two political events scheduled to happen in Haryana in the coming days.

Karnal is also the constituency that Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar represents. However, both the chief minister and Haryana’s power-cum-prisons minister Ranjit Singh had called Dera chief’s release on parole as a “routine procedure” and a “legitimate right of a convict”.

The video of Gupta recalling Ram Rahim’s Karnal visit over “Swachhta Abhiyan” and also her invitation to Dera chief to visit Karnal again went viral on social media. Dera chief was released from jail on October 15. Soon after reaching his Baghpat ashram, he released a video message for his followers. It was considered a ‘veiled political message’ for his followers.

In his video message, he was seen saying – “As you were told, keep believing. Do as you are told by responsible people. I have reached the ashram. May God keep everybody happy. Have faith as you were told earlier. I am very proud of my children [followers]. May the Supreme Father, the Supreme Soul, give you a lot of happiness. Arrived [here] a while ago. You will remember those seas. The seas have risen more. You all are watching it. [I] shall keep talking to you. Blessings to children, youths and elders”.