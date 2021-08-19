BJP leader Sampat Singh demands reopening of all schools in Haryana

BJP leader and former Haryana Home Minister, Sampat Singh, on Thursday, demanded the immediate reopening of all schools in Haryana.

The Haryana education department has already reopened classes in all middle, high and senior secondary schools, while it is yet to take a call regarding the reopening of primary schools.

In a statement, Sampat Singh said, “Lakhs of school students are on the verge of wasting two years due to continued closure of schools since the outbreak of Covid. I failed to see the logic behind the decision to open all crowded places, including markets, railway stations, bus stands, and industrial units, but keep the schools shut. The government should reconsider its policy.”

Sampat Singh claimed online classes were serving very little purpose as students were unable to comprehend their lessons. “Generally, it has been noticed that those students who were kept away from gadgets, like mobile phones, came out as the toppers in their examinations.”