BJP leader Rana Sodhi seeks opening of Hussainiwala border

Former aide of Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh and a four-time MLA Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, who had joined BJP recently, has demanded opening of Hussainiwala border insisting “it is necessary to open this bridge as a trade route to Pakistan and Afghanistan”.

A sitting MLA from Guru Har Sahai, Sodhi was dropped from the Cabinet after Amarinder’s ouster. BJP is likely to field him from Ferozepur constituency this time.

In a statement, Sodhi said: “For the new Punjab that the Prime Minister has dreamt of, Hussainiwala border needs to be opened. Hussainiwala border is the place of martyrs on which every countryman pays his respects. The border can bring prosperity to the area, if it is opened for trade.”

Sodhi has urged the PM to visit Ferozepur again and “witness its sorry state of affairs”. He pleaded with the PM to look into the conditions of Ferozepur, “which is still lagging behind in terms of development even after so many years of Independence”.

“Being a border area, there is no industry here and due to lack of employment, the youth here are moving abroad for better opportunities. Today, the situation is such that about 60 per cent of the youth from this area has settled abroad,” said Sodhi, demanding an industry package for this region.