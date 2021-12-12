BJP leader: Chandigarh is one of the safest cities for women

BJP MAHILA Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan Saturday said that Chandigarh is one of the safest cities for women. The city of e-surveillance has ensured CCTV cameras are installed in every nook and corner during the BJP tenure in the last six years. They have given a new dimension to the security of women as well as all sections of society, she said, interacting with mediapersons at the party office in Sector 33.

Srinivasan, who is also the sitting MLA from Coimabotre, said that Chandigarh as a city is driven by the ‘double engine’ administration which is having a privilege of being directly benefited from Central government’s schemes. It ensured there shouldn’t be an issue for funding from the top. She said the people had expressed their satisfaction over development with the BJP’s success in the last Lok Sabha election which has indicated that voters have made up their mind to dismiss the Congress and others.

Advocating ‘Mission Vikas’ to take Chandigarh forward in the field of development, Srinivasan said that she met all the office-bearers of the Pradesh Morcha to ensure all-round development of women folks. Earlier, welcoming Srinivas, city BJP president Arun Sood said her visit will strengthen Mahila Morcha and candidates here.

BJP is committed for Tamils: Srinivasan

Vanathi Srinivasan addressed a series of public gatherings and urged local Tamil voters to support BJP candidates in the MC election. In her address, she emphasised that the BJP at the Centre is committed for the uplift of Tamils. She supported party candidate Dalip Sharma from ward number 3, Manoj Sonkar in ward no. 7, Jaswinder Kaur from ward no. 28 and Vijay Rana from ward no. 25. Later in the evening, she went to local Karthik temple along with candidate Heera Negi and to Ayyappa Temple with Davesh Maudgil in Sector 47.