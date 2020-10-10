BJP-JJP will contest Baroda bypoll on BJP symbol: Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

The BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana will contest the upcoming Baroda bypoll on BJP’s poll symbol, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announced Saturday.

Khattar also dismissed opposition’s accusations of fissures within the two allies and said that the people of Baroda can consider him as their representative till the constituency elects its new legislator.

The high-stakes Baroda bypoll is scheduled for November 3. The results will be declared on November 10.

25 apply for BJP’s Baroda ticket

BJP state president Om Prakash Dhankar said, “We have received 25 applications for Baroda bypoll. Party’s candidate selection committee is analysing all the applications. We are also seeking public opinion on the applicants. Final decision shall be taken in the coming few days.”

He added: “We will be putting forward the applicants’ names before our central committee and then declare our candidate. All the applications that we have received, are from our party workers. So far, we have not received any application from JJP”.

Cong ignored Baroda: CM

Hitting back at the Congress, Khattar said, “In 54 years, no development took place in Baroda. In these 54 years, Congress ruled the state and the constituency was represented by Congress MLAs several times. Yet, Congress failed to do any development in the constituency.”

He added: “We shall show the people of Baroda what kind of representative they require. Baroda needs a representative who can ensure development in the constituency during the remaining four years of our term in the state….Whatever we did for Baroda is a record in itself.”

Lashing out at former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Khattar said, “Hooda says that Kiloi and Baroda are like his two eyes. Then who told him to focus on Kiloi with one eye and block his vision for Baroda from the other one. He could have developed Baroda also like Kiloi”.

‘BJP has not lost a bypoll in last 5 yrs’

Talking about BJP’s chances of winning the Baroda bypoll, Khattar said, “BJP has never lost any bypoll in the last five years. Baroda bypoll is our second term’s first bypoll. With the help of all our party workers and people of the constituency, we shall win Baroda too. Panchayat and municipal elections will follow. Whatever the verdict of Baroda, neither the opposition will be able to form the government by winning it nor it will impact our government even if we lose Baroda. Thus, I would like to tell people of Baroda that with this opportunity of bypoll they can also participate in the government by electing the alliance’s candidate and strengthen us”.

About party’s campaigning strategy, Khattar said, “Due to the ongoing pandemic, small public meetings shall be held instead of big rallies. Our party workers will go door-to-door and do the canvassing for our candidate”.

‘No contract farming deal below MSP’

Talking about the ongoing paddy procurement, the CM said: “It is correct that during initial 4-5 days there were some problems. But things are back to normal, now. Till date, 15 lakh MT has come to the market out of which 11 lakh MT has been procured. It appears that this year, the procurement will be lesser as compared to previous years because earlier paddy used to come from other states too. There are certain procedures that we are reforming. A certain amount of resentment is due to that also.”

Further speaking on the farmers’ issue, Khattar said, “No contract, under contract farming, will be made below the MSP. Even these days, at least 333 contract farming initiatives are being done. These include 1,100 acres in Sirsa, 350 acres in Fatehabad, 900 acres in Bhiwani, and 321 acres in Gurgaon. The concept of contract farming is a successful experiment.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.