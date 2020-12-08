BJP to fight Panchkula MC elections with JJP

The BJP will hold 20 such conferences between December 7 and 9 in each ward of Panchkula. (file)

Announcing an alliance with the JJP for Panchkula Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP on Monday said they would contest the elections on the plank of development.

Addressing a press conference here, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta claimed the alliance would win the elections with at least a three-fourth majority. The BJP is already running a coalition government with the JJP in the state.

“The alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Jananayak Janata Party will jointly contest the corporation. The mayor’s post will be given to a BJP worker while we will have a joint discussion on the division of posts of councillors between both the parties,” Gupta said.

The Speaker said, “I am confident that in the Panchkula Municipal Corporation, the coalition of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Jananayak Janata Party will win by a three-fourth majority.”

According to Gupta, the party has already received 16 names for the post of mayor and 140 names for the posts of councillors in a House of 20 seats. “At an important meeting held in Gurugram on Sunday, we have given all these names to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, organisation general secretary Ravindra Raju and state president Om Prakash Dhankad,” Gupta said.

Gupta added that the BJP has started preparations for the elections. In each ward, candidates have been consulted by the ward in-charges. In the coming days, a workers’ conference will be held in each ward, in which the selected candidates along with ward workers will participate.

The BJP will hold 20 such conferences between December 7 and 9 in each ward of Panchkula. These will be addressed by Gupta, BJP election incharge Captain Abhimanyu, BJP election co-incharge and Yamunanagar Mayor Madan Chauhan, Union Minister of State Ratanlal Kataria, BJP district president Ajay Sharma and former district president Deepak Sharma.

The BJP has already formed separate committees for the elections, including an Election Steering Committee, Publicity Committee, Media Committee, Public Relations Committee and Programme Organising Committee.

During the press conference, former councillor Kanta Devi joined the BJP with her husband Prem Malik. In the last MC elections held in July 2014, only three BJP councillors were elected.

