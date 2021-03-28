BJP, JJP leaders should avoid going to villages, towns while farmer agitation is ongoing: Chaduni

A DAY after Abohar MLA Arun Narang was assaulted allegedly by protesting farmers in Punjab’s Muktsar district, Haryana BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Sunday said BJP-JJP leaders should cancel all their programmes in villages as well in towns till the farmer agitation is going on.

Chaduni said BJP-JJP leaders are “adding insult to injury” by going to hold functions in villages despite their stiff opposition.

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took information from Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar regarding the “changing circumstances of the farmer agitation”.

After meeting Shah, Khattar said, “He (Shah) expressed satisfaction in the way we have exercised restraint during the farmer agitation. It’s not like Punjab where yesterday one of our MLAs was assaulted, made nude and police remained a mute spectator. I condemn such type of incidents. The Punjab government should immediately take cognizance and the guilty should be certainly punished.”

In the past four months, BJP-JJP leaders have faced protests by farmers in Haryana over the Centre’s farm laws. Protesters have in the past shown black flags to leaders of BJP-JJP whenever they go to villages and towns. Even Khattar’s helicopter could not land in Kaimla village of Karnal district in January amid protests.

Farmers had also damaged a temporary helipad at Uchana town when they came to know about the possible arrival of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala. Chautala’s close aide Jagdish Sihag has faced angry protesters in Uchana thrice.

Chaduni said, “The BJP is not sensing the anger of farmers. They are not obeying the repeated requests of farmers. They should not come to the public. The BJP-JJP should cancel all of their programmes keeping in view the current environment.”

“If they come time and again despite the opposition, it means they are challenging the farmers. It will further fuel the anger of farmers. BJP-JJP should not hold any programme till three farm laws are repealed,” he added.

Chaduni also called upon BJP-JJP MPs and MLAs to resign from their posts. “Will they get heaven if they remain in the for 2-4 years? Many of them are just getting salary, nothing else. And for this, they are facing ire of the public,” said Chaduni.

Meanwhile, farmers in several parts of the Haryana burnt copies of the three controversial farmers laws on the occasion of ‘Holika Dahan’ Sunday. There are reports that the farmers did not celebrate the festival in many areas to express their resentment against the farm laws, terming the same as “anti-farmer and anti-poor”.

Haryana BJP to stage protests on March 30

Haryana BJP Om Prakash Dhankar Sunday announced that the party workers will stage protests at district headquarters in the state on March 30 to express their objections to the assault on Narang. Dhankar said they will stage protests against those farm outfits and persons who are responsible for the incident.

In the past four months, protesting farmers have not allowed BJP-JJP leaders to hold any event in several parts of the state. In December 2020, they had forced BJP members to leave the venue of their fast observed on the issue of SYL, in Fatehabad. Then they had gheraoed local leaders of BJP and police had to provide security cover to them so that they can leave the venue safely.

A BJP tractor rally — to generate support in favour of the farm laws — too had faced protests by farmers last October. Recently, the security personnel of ITBP and Haryana police had to be deployed to ensure smooth functioning of a training camp of BJP in Narwana town of Jind district with farmers staging a protest outside the venue.