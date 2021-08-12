I-Day celebration in Haryana: No minister will unfurl flag in 7 ‘troubled’ districts that are hub of farm protests

Facing intense protest by farmers at both public and party events, the ministers in the BJP-JJP alliance government in Haryana will not be unfurling the national flag on August 15 in the seven “troubled districts” which have sent maximum people in the ongoing agitation against the central agri laws at Singhu and Tikri protest sites at Delhi border.

Instead, Deputy Commissioners will unfurl the Tricolour in Kaithal, Rohtak, Sirsa, Kurukshetra, Jind, Jhajjar and Sonipat districts, as per a schedule released by the office of state’s chief secretary.

For the past several months, almost entire state cabinet, including Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala, and the BJP and JJP leaders have faced massive protests wherever they had gone to attend functions. There have been instances when protesting farmers forced the ministers, including the CM, to cancel, skip or postpone the events.

Seeking to gain traction, the BJP started taking out “Tiranga Yatras” beginning August 1. While the BJP says the “Tiranga Yatras” are aimed at creating passion for patriotism among the youth, the farmers decided not to oppose it saying “the honour of the Tricolour is supreme for us,” but added that the event was a “ploy of the BJP aimed at defaming the agitation if the same is opposed by farmers and leads to a confrontation.”

On its part, the farm unions announced parallel “Tiranga Yatras” across various districts Haryana on August 15. A large number of farmers have also announced that they will be reaching Singhu border as a mark of solidarity with those who had been camping at Delhi’s borders over past eight months.

Meanwhile, according to the schedule of Independence Day functions, Khattar will unfurl the Tricolour in Faridabad, while Dushyant will do the honours in Mahendragarh.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta shall unfurl the national flag in Karnal, Home Minister Anil Vij in Ambala, Education Minister Kanwar Pal in Charkhi Dadri, Transport Minister Moolchand Sharma in Palwal, Power Minister Ranjit Singh in Fatehabad, Agriculture Minister JP Dalal in Panchkula, and Co-operation Minister Banwari Lal in Panipat.

Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa will unfurl the Tricolour in Bhiwani, MoS Om Prakash Yadav in Yamunanagar, MoS Kamlesh Dhanda in Hisar, MoS Anoop Dhanak in Rewari, and MoS Sandeep Singh in Nuh.

According to the schedule, the Deputy Commissioner of Karnal will unfurl the national flag in Kaithal while DC (Hisar) will do it in Kurukshetra.

The DCs of Rohtak, Kurukshetra, Jind, Jhajjar and Sonipat too will unfurl the national flags at officials functions.