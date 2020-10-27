BJP-JJP Govt’s One Year: Cong in habit of raising hue and cry whenever govt takes major decision, says Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala Tuyesday chose the first year anniversary of the BJP-JJP coalition government in office to launch a scathing attack on Congress over its criticism of the recent farm sector laws and said the opposition party raises a hue and cry whenever the government takes any major decision.

Khattar said the Congress is “misleading” farmers by telling them that the new laws will “ruin” them, lead to dismantling of mandis and the minimum support price (MSP) system, and will help big corporate houses “exploit” them.

“Chaudhary Devi Lal used to say it is difficult sometimes to make farmers understand, but easy to mislead them,” Khattar, said referring to his deputy Chautala’s great grandfather and former deputy prime minister.

“Whenever any major decision is taken by our government, they create a hue and cry,” he said, adding when Article 370 was scrapped, Congress claimed that it would lead to bloodbath in the Kashmir Valley. “Has anything happened in Kashmir for one year?” he asked.

He said that on the Ram temple issue too the Congress said that riots will break out in the country. On the Citizenship Amendment Act also, they made a lot of noise, he said.

“When the Congress-led UPA was in power they did not dare to act against Pakistan for their misadventures for the fear that they were a nuclear weapon armed nation, but it was the Modi government which dared to carry out surgical strike, air strike to teach them a lesson. After 1962, the Congress did not have the courage to raise voice against China, but China today finds itself isolated in the world and the entire world is supporting us…,” Khattar said while speaking at a state-level event in Hisar to mark the completion of one year of the BJP-JJP coalition in office

In his address, Dushyant said, “A year ago, the opposition used to say this government will not complete three months, then they used to say it will fall after six months, but now we have completed one year. Over the next four years, our government will take Haryana on a higher growth trajectory. ”

On opposition’s accusations of not acquiring land for any mega project, Khattar said, “Since 2005 till 2014, whatever land was acquired and what all happened, they know it and we also know it. We have still not been able to remove all those thorns that he (former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda) had planted. We had to pay Rs 30,000 crore as enhanced compensation in the last five years for the land that he had acquired. While he was at the fag end of his tenure, he issued a notification of acquisition of another 3000-4000 acres of land. We had to reject it. We had decided that all the old land bank in which they [opposition] had done lots of scams, shall be returned to people. It is for their misdeeds that CBI is chasing them. We need land but we have devised a transparent system of e-bhoomi. We offer landowners and farmers to come up with their price, then we negotiate. Everything is done with utmost transparency and it avoids any sort of litigation in future. With this system, we acquired over 700 acres of land wherever it was required”.

Khattar said during the first term of the BJP-led government in the state and now during the past one year of the coalition government jobs have been given on merit. “We will give 1 lakh jobs in five years. During the past one year, we have already given 10,000 jobs,” he said, adding that the government is committed to reserve 75 per cent jobs in the private industry for Haryana youths.

He also condemned the burning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effigies on the occasion of Dussehra by some farmer leaders in Haryana and asked should a “Ram bhakt” PM be equated with demon king Ravana.

On the Baroda bypolls on November 3, which were necessitated due to the demise of Congress MLA Shri Krishan Hooda in April, he said wrestler-turned-politician Yogeshwar Dutt, a JJP-backed BJP candidate, will win comfortably.

Khattar took a dig at the Congress, saying only father-son (Hooda and his MP son Deepender Hooda) were campaigning for party candidate Induraj Narwal in Baroda. “No other Congress leader is ready to go there,” he said, adding that the opposition party knows their candidate will meet the same fate as seen in the Jind bypolls in January 2019.

“The Congress had fielded a big leader in Jind (Randeep Singh Surjewala), but he had to face a humiliating defeat. He not only lost in Jind, but in the 2019 assembly polls he lost his Kaithal seat too and now is campaigning in Bihar,” Khattar said.

Earlier, Khattar, along with Dushyant, performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the extension of Hisar airport runway from 1,200 metres to 3,000 metres at a cost of Rs 160 crore. He said the development of the Integrated Aviation Hub at Hisar is a mega project of the state government to elevate one of its oldest airstrips as an airport of international standards.

On the occasion, Khattar also digitally laid the foundation stone of and inaugurated a total of 306 projects worth Rs 1,848.09 crore for 21 districts of Haryana.

Khattar took oath as Haryana chief minister for the second time on October 27 last year with JJP’s Dushyant as his deputy. The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which won 10 seats in the 90-member Assembly after last year’s elections in the state, had extended support to the BJP which fell short of the majority winning 40 seats.

