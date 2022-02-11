BJP-JJP govt move to bring law against conversion in Haryana a political jumla, says Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Thursday termed as “political jumla” the BJP-JJP government’s move to table the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religious Bill, 2022 in the Budget Session of the Vidhan Sabha commencing from March 2.

He also said that Congress will “expose” the BJP-JJP government in the House by raising issues such as unemployment, farmers’ plight and rising debt.

“As far as Haryana is concerned, I have not seen any case (of forcible conversion) since 1966. It is their (BJP’s) political jumla,” Hooda said,

Talking to media at his residence, the Leader of Opposition said the state government has adopted the policy of “look busy, do nothing”. He alleged that the burden of debt and corruption on people is increasing continuously due to the policies of the coalition government.

“Haryana is facing the highest rate of unemployment, rising poverty, inequality, backbreaking inflation, deteriorating law and order, huge debt, economic slowdown, poor health facilities, falling education level, widespread corruption and also challenges like pollution,” he alleged.

“This government has buried the state under a debt of Rs 2.5 lakh crore. The treasury is getting empty and by doing scams like mining, liquor, registry, paddy and electricity meters, the government revenue is being put in the pockets of scamsters,” he said, adding “Every section of the state is feeling cheated”.

Hooda said farmers of the state are facing the brunt of bad weather as well as government policies.

“Farmers are facing water logging and crops are getting damaged due to continuous unseasonal rains, but the government has neither compensated the farmers for the loss caused in the Kharif season nor got the full ‘girdawari’ done for the damage caused in the Rabi season,” he said.

He alleged that the government promised a monthly pension of Rs 5,100 but was “deducting the pension of thousands of elderly people on the basis of family identity card”.

The former CM said 46,500 posts in the education department and about 10,000 jobs in the health department are vacant which reflect the condition of the government departments.

“Haryana is now lagging behind neighbouring states of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh in terms of health services. A total of 52,000 Anganwadi workers have been on strike since the last two months, but the government is not ready to give them the benefits of the announcements made by the chief minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Hooda also expressed concern over the dilapidated condition of roads across the state. He also opposed a decision to ban the 10-year-old tractors in the NCR. More than half of the Haryana districts fall in the NCR. Hooda said: “The farmer is not able to repay the loan for the tractor in 10 years. The government should defend the farmers on this issue in the National Green Tribunal,” he said.