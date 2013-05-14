BJP,JD(U) hold protests against Bansal

The tenament cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party held a protest at Bapu Dham,Sector 26 demanding resignation of local MP Pawan Kumar Bansal. Bansals effigy was burnt by the protestors. President of the city unit of the party,Sanjay Tandon,said that Bansal has betrayed the confidence of the people.

Meanwhile,the BJP claimed that several women party workers of the Congress joined their party at ward number 9. The leaders stated that during the Congress rule,corruption and price rise has crossed all limits.

Meanwhile,the Chandigarh Janata Dal (United) on Monday launched its Pol Khol campaign against the corruption in the Congress-led UPA government. A rally was held at Mauli Jagran to create awareness among the residents. Following this a procession was also taken out. The case involving the arrest of the nephew of Pawan Bansal was highlighted.

Surinder Bhardwaj,the president of JD(U) while addressing the gathering said that Pawan Bansal failed to fulfill his duties as the elected public representative of Chandigarh with issues pending for the last three decades due to lack of proper coordination with the bureaucracy.

