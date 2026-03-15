BJP in Punjab ‘scooter party’, doesn’t have 117 leaders to field: CM on Shah

The Punjab Government has repeatedly recommended the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report for the benefit of farmers. But the Centre has not acted on it, he said.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readMar 15, 2026 03:09 PM IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh MannPunjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was a “scooter party” that did not even have 117 candidates to field in all the segments, after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the BJP will go solo in 2027 Assembly elections. He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of Progressive Punjab Investors Summit, 2026.

Mann said the party lacked the organisational strength to contest alone. “From where will the BJP bring 117 candidates to contest alone in Punjab,” he asked.

“Who all do they have? Who all were sitting on the stage today? Sunil Kumar Jakhar, Manpreet Badal, Ravneet Bittu and Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa. This is BJP Congress. In the coming days, they will induct rejects from other parties. In Punjab, BJP is a ‘scooter party’, having only two MLAs in Punjab Vidhan Sabha. It dreams of capturing power in 2027 with the help of Congress.”

He also said Shah’s visit to Punjab had failed to address the real issue faced by people. “Amit Shah came to Punjab only to speak ill of us and left without doing anything. He should know, we have not been able to forget the humiliation of farmers during farm laws protest.”

On Shah’s visit, Mann said, “People of Punjab were expecting big announcements such as a legal guarantee of MSP for crops, waiver of farm loans. However, nothing came out of the visit.” Mann said the BJP-led Centre has discriminated against Punjab by withholding its rightful funds, ignoring farmers’ demands.

He also said the Centre has also withheld Punjab’s RDF, NHM funds and GST compensation. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi came here during floods and announced Rs 1,600 crore. We have not even received Rs 16 from that announcement… But Punjab does not need anything from them. The state will be on its feet without anyone’s help… For instance our investors summit is a huge success. We will be detailing the total investments tomorrow.”

The Punjab Government has repeatedly recommended the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report for the benefit of farmers. But the Centre has not acted on it, he said.

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He also talked about Shah’s promise of an anti-conversion law in Punjab if the BJP was elected to power. “Politics of hatred will never yield in Punjab. Its soil is fertile. Every seed grows here except the seed of hate. Seeds of BJP’s politics of religion will never sprout here.”

Stopping drug smuggling across the border is the Centre’s responsibility but the state is installing anti-drone systems with its own funds to curb drugs, he said. “Our government has installed anti-drone technology along a 550 km-long border to stop cross-border smuggling.”

Mann also questioned the Centre’s promise of two crore jobs and said, “Where are those jobs? We, in Punjab, have given 65,000 jobs to youth in the state.”

The CM also accused the BJP government of harbouring Lawrence Bishnoi in Gujarat jail.

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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