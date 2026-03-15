BJP in Punjab ‘scooter party’, doesn’t have 117 leaders to field: CM on Shah

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was a “scooter party” that did not even have 117 candidates to field in all the segments, after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the BJP will go solo in 2027 Assembly elections. He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of Progressive Punjab Investors Summit, 2026.

Mann said the party lacked the organisational strength to contest alone. “From where will the BJP bring 117 candidates to contest alone in Punjab,” he asked.

“Who all do they have? Who all were sitting on the stage today? Sunil Kumar Jakhar, Manpreet Badal, Ravneet Bittu and Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa. This is BJP Congress. In the coming days, they will induct rejects from other parties. In Punjab, BJP is a ‘scooter party’, having only two MLAs in Punjab Vidhan Sabha. It dreams of capturing power in 2027 with the help of Congress.”