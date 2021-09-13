scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 12, 2021
BJP holds meeting amid intense protests by farmers in Jalandhar

Farmers have been protesting against BJP leaders across the state for the past several months over the three farm laws.

By: Express News Service | Jalandhar |
September 13, 2021 3:44:20 am
The area was heavily barricaded, so farmers sat on a dharna there itself till the meeting ended. (PTI Photo/File)

Amid a massive protest by farmers, BJP leaders organised a function to honour its state spokesperson, advocate Harinder Singh Kahlon, at the party’s Sheetal Mata Mandir office here Sunday evening.

Farmers camped at the spot from 4 pm to 6 pm. They also had a confrontation with the police. The area was heavily barricaded, so farmers sat on a dharna there itself till the meeting ended.

BKU (Rajwal) activists were leading the protest. Farmers have been protesting against BJP leaders across the state for the past several months over the three farm laws.

Speaking to the media, BKU Rajewal district president Manjit Singh Samra and youth leader Amarjot Singh said they wanted to question BJP leaders on why these laws are being forced upon them. They said they will not let BJP leaders enter the villages.

