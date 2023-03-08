BJP to gherao Punjab Vidhan Sabha tomorrow over ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation in state

Equating the 11-month rule of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the State with the period of militancy in Punjab, the state BJP on Tuesday announced to gherao Vidhan Sabha on March 9 to lodge a protest against the “deteriorating law and order scenario in the state”. Raising questions over its report card presented in the ongoing budget session, Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma said “the activities of Khalistan supporters and separatists had increased manifold ever since the AAP government came to power in Punjab 11 months ago.”

SAD too hit out at AAP government in Punjab for its “gross failure to maintain law and order” and submitted a memorandum to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to dismiss CM Mann led government. Akali Dal also accused the AAP government of “indulging in corruption running into hundreds of crores while framing the liquor and sand mining policy and suppressing the freedom of the press”.

Addressing a press conference here today, State BJP chief Sharma said, “The public is well aware how the law-and-order situation has deteriorated in Punjab in the past 11 months. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is uttering blatant lies about law-and-order and peaceful atmosphere in the state.” He added that “separatists are taking to the social media platforms to disturb the peace and harmony in the state, while the Punjab government is just a mute spectator to these activities.”

Sharma added that “instances of murders, kidnappings, demands for ransoms, and the murders resulting from the lack of fulfilment of these demands, right under the nose of the police, besides incidents capturing of police stations were being reported daily because of which there was panic among public.”

Sharma said “the DGP himself had claimed in front of the media that the armed rioters had captured the police station, and assaulted the cops. However, it is not known why no case has been registered against them even after a fortnight. After the DGP’s press conference, the Punjab government was challenged by Amritpal Singh to file a case against him, and warned that all this would be repeated, if that happened. The Punjab government has bowed down before such people. Fear is rife in the hearts of Punjabis and they feel that the Punjab government is taking Punjab back to the era of 1984 black terrorism. Gangsters rule the roost in Punjab. Even the jails of Punjab are not secure as even there the people are being killed in gang wars. Anarchy prevails in the state and in such a time CM Bhagwant Mann seems to be laid back. No investor would dare to invest in Punjab given the atmosphere of the state because investors seek peace and security of their funds and business.”

Ashwani Sharma said that “being the opposition party of Punjab, the BJP is committed to saving the brotherhood of Punjab.” He added, “We have written to Mann to rise above the party lines and call an all-party meeting to brainstorm about maintaining peace, law-and-order in Punjab. All the developments of the past 11 months in the state have been mentioned in the letter.”

Meanwhile, the SAD delegation which submitted a memorandum to the Governor also raised the issue of “CM’s conduct in the Vidhan Sabha and said Mann was not fit to sit in his chair”.