Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

BJP ex-Kisan Morcha leader booked for cheating MLA’s kin with promise of government job

The FIR has been lodged against Vinod Kharab on a police complaint filed by Independent MLA Randhir Golan's son Amit Singh.

Independent MLA Randhir Golan (Image: Facebook @randhir.gollenbjp)

The Haryana Police have booked a former state executive member of state BJP Kisan Morcha for allegedly cheating the son of sitting Independent MLA Randhir Golan by promising to get one of his relatives a government job in lieu of money.

Golan is supporting the ruling BJP-JJP alliance and is currently chairman of Haryana Livestock Development Board. The FIR has been lodged against Vinod Kharab on a police complaint filed by Golan’s son Amit Singh.

In his complaint Amit said: “Vinod Kharab told me that he has a good setting in HSSC (Haryana Staff Selection Commission). He took Rs 49 lakh for selection of my mama’s (maternal uncle’s) son as a Sub-Inspector of police. When his name did not figure in the list of selected candidates, I realised that I have been cheated. Kharab refused to return the money and threatened me.”  On his complaint, the police lodged an FIR under the charges of cheating in Panchkula’s Sector-14 police station. BJP Kisan Morcha state president and former MLA Sukhvinder Sheoran said Kharab has been removed from the state executive for not attending meetings. Terming the allegations against Kharab as serious, Sheoran said action should be taken against the accused.

Reacting to the “cash-for-job” scam, Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Sabha Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the case has once again confirmed the allegations of the opposition. “It is clear that in the recruitment of constables to Sub-Inspector, Rs 5 lakh to 50 lakh was being taken from the candidates as bribe,” Hooda alleged.

The former CM alleged that “evidence of corruption in the jobs ranging from group-D, clerk to naib tehsildar, dental surgeon and HCS” had come to fore earlier too. “Dozens of cases of paper leaks and cash for jobs have come to light one after the other, but despite the opposition raising the issue from the road to the Assembly, the government did not conduct a fair investigation in any case,” he alleged.

