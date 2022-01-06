BJP demands dismissal of Punjab Home Minister, DGP for PM’s breach of security

A delegation of Punjab BJP leaders Thursday met Governor Banwari Lal Purohit and demanded the dismissal of state Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and DGP Sidharth Chattopadhyay for the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy near Ferozepur on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons after meeting the Governor, Ashwani Sharma, the state BJP president said that the manner in which PM’s cavalcade was stopped for 20 minutes on a flyover followed by the return of the PM shows how non-serious the Punjab government was for PM’s security.

“We have petitioned the Governor to dismiss Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and DGP Sidharth Chattopadhyay,” he said.

Sharma said the entire incident seemed to have been pre-planned by the Congress government under Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. “Why did the CM not receive the PM at Bathinda airport? Why did DGP or Chief Secretary not accompany the PM? Why did the state finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, who received the PM at the airport, not accompany the PM?

Who leaked the information that PM was to travel on this route,” questioned Sharma.

The BJP leader said that Congress was disturbed about the PM’s rally and the success that it would turn into and hence engaged in sabotage.

He added that the high-level inquiry ordered by the state government under Justice Mehtab Singh Gill (retd) will yield no results because the CM is the mastermind of the incident.

When asked whether the BJP has demanded President’s rule in the meeting with the Governor, Sharma said, “We are of the opinion that this government is in place for another 3-4 days and after this, the electoral process will start most probably. So the people of the state will discard this government. It will fall under its own weight and there is no need to dismiss it.”

Later in the day, addressing a press conference flanked by senior state leaders of BJP, Sharma played out videos of buses of BJP supporters stopped by protestors across the state when they were headed to Ferozepur to attend the PMs rally.

“These videos clearly show that hundreds of buses with thousands of BJP workers were headed to the rally but they were stopped by a handful of protestors who were aided and abetted by the police which was present in large numbers. The enthusiasm of the workers was such that they started out from Ferozepur from every corner of the state early in the morning even in bad weather. But it is a matter of shame that the Channi government stopped them on the way,” said Sharma.

Congress goes around talking of democracy but the reality was there in the videos for all to see, alleged Sharma. “The Chief Minister said that force could not have been used to evict the protestors from the roads, but every day we see Punjab Police using force on protesting teachers and other employees who are demanding their dues. Women teachers are dragged out of Congress leaders’ rallies if they raise voice against them. These are the democratic values of Congress,” he said.

Police escorted protestors to block PMs route: former IAS officer

A former IAS officer who recently joined the BJP, SR Laddar said that he was witness to Punjab police officials in uniform and plain clothes escort a Black Scorpio car on the flyover near the village where the PMs convoy was stopped. “At around 12:30 pm I was present on the flyover when I saw the police vehicles escort the black car with farmers’ union flags on it and directing the occupants to sit on dharna. I called up the Deputy Commissioner Ferozepur at 12:50 pm informing him of what was going on on the route that the PM was to take. He promised action and soon a DIG and ADGP Nageshwar Rao arrived at the scene but they did nothing to remove the protestors,” said Laddar. At around 1:30 pm, the Prime Minister’s convoy arrived.