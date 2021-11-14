BJP leaders from Punjab meet PM Modi, seek re-opening of Kartarpur Corridor

A delegation of BJP leaders from Punjab met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Sunday and submitted a request for re-opening of the Kartarpur Corridor to Pakistan.

Among those who met the Prime Minister today were state BJP president Ashwani Sharma, senior leader Harjeet Singh Grewal, National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, state in-charge Dushyant Gautam, party spokesperson RP Singh and the party’s leader from Delhi Tejinder Bagga.

#WATCH | A delegation of BJP leaders from Punjab, J&K & Delhi met PM Narendra Modi and requested him to reopen Kartarpur Corridor. They also submitted a memorandum to him. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/eS1nJlbEeB — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2021

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Harjeet Singh Grewal said that they requested the PM to re-open the Kartarpur Corridor which has been closed since March 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country. “We are quite hopeful that the PM will consider our request so that some good news comes on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. We are all soldiers of the PM and we are quite sure he will do something good for the followers of Guru Nanak,” he added.

The meeting between Punjab BJP leaders and PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: Punjab BJP) The meeting between Punjab BJP leaders and PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: Punjab BJP)

When asked if there were any talks regarding the farmers’ protests, Grewal said that state president Ashwani Sharma will brief the press on the subject later. There has been widespread speculation that the BJP may resolve the imbroglio over the farm laws before the elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh early next year.

With Punjab headed to polls in February 2022, re-opening of the Kartarpur Corridor is an emotive subject in the state. The Corridor had been operational for only a short duration after it was formally opened in November 2019.