BJP councillors visit Kajauli for third time in fortnight

BJP councillors, led by Senior Deputy Mayor Hardeep Singh, made their third visit to Kajauli waterworks within a fortnight in order to review the ongoing phase V and phase VI work Wednesday. On Thursday, another visit would be made by Mayor Rajesh Kalia and other councillors.

Senior Deputy Mayor Hardeep Singh accompanied councillors Arun Sood, Ravi Kant Sharma, Shakti Parkash Devshali, Jagtar Singh and officers like Manoj Kumar Bansal, Chief Engineer Harish Kumar Saini, Executive Engineer and officers of Public Health Division under MCC. Officers of GMADA and Irrigation Department, Punjab, also visited the Kajauli waterworks site.

The team inspected the site of Bhakra Main Line intake, wherein it was found that the intake connection being provided by the irrigation department, is being carried out on war footing level.

Explained Visits meant to ensure completion of work and votes With elections around the corner, Mayor and BJP councillors are making frequent visits to Kajauli to ensure that phase V and VI work is soon completed so as to provide additional 29-million gallons of water to Chandigarh on daily basis. UT faces water shortage, especially during summers. At present, UT gets 85 million gallons daily (MGD). Of this, about 58 MGD comes from Kajauli waterworks- Phases I, II, III and IV. The remaining is generated through 250 tubewells. In summers, the demand goes up to 116 MGD.

The team inspected arrangements made by site contractor to protect water connecting tank. The team also asked the MC engineers to remove the silt in water-connecting tank through super-suction machine.

The team was apprised by the engineers that water supply from Bhakra Main Line will be shut down on February 7 and February 8, resulting in low-pressure water supply in the city. The team instructed GMADA officials to be ready to test 16 pumping stations immediately after keep ready testing of 16 pumping stations immediately after intake connection of pipelines is completed. The team asked the engineers to complete the ongoing work in old and new water intake sites.

The team said an executive engineer under MCPH division was deputed at Kajauli site till completion of the project work. The Mayor and team of councilors will further review the progress on February 7, a release by MC stated.

During the last visit on February 2, Mayor had directed that the work be completed as soon as possible. He had set a deadline of February 12, following which, trial runs were to begin.