A viral audio, BJP councillors’ husbands and two money deal allegations: what Chandigarh MC controversy is all about

In both cases, AAP lodges a complaint with the DGP, and the mayor seeks evidence.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
5 min readChandigarhUpdated: Sep 23, 2026 11:03 PM IST
Chandigarh MunicipalOne of the BJP councillor's husbands, allegedly involved in the Rs 25-lakh controversy, told The Indian Express, “I have also given a complaint today. Some news is doing the rounds, and they named me, even as I was not there at the time of the incident. It is a politically motivated move.”
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Controversies surrounding an IT professional allegedly confronting the husband of a sitting BJP councillor, asking him to return Rs 25 lakh he had paid to get a civic body agenda approved, and a viral audio clip allegedly involving the husband of another BJP councillor reportedly about an illegal transaction of Rs 80 lakh during the mayoral elections resurfaced on the floor of the General House of the Municipal Corporation after an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raised the matter.

AAP leaders said they also submitted a complaint in this connection to Chandigarh Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Sagar Preet Hooda, and sought registration of an FIR and a probe by an SIT or an independent investigating agency. Rs 25-lakh episode

According to the AAP’s complaint, the first incident took place outside a commercial establishment at Sector 40 this month, where an IT professional allegedly confronted the husband of a sitting BJP councillor, demanding Rs 25 lakh he claimed to have paid to get a civic body agenda approved.

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In the complaint, the AAP said during the confrontation, the councillor’s husband “admitted to receiving money and referred to Rs 5 lakh as his personal share”.

The AAP alleged that the payment was made to get a civic body agenda processed, and sought an investigation into the alleged commission arrangement.

 

Audio clip of Rs 80L

The second controversy erupted from an audio clip that went viral.

According to the AAP complaint, the audio clip features a conversation reportedly involving the husband of another BJP councillor, in which an alleged monetary deal of Rs 80 lakh linked to the mayoral election was discussed.

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The AAP said, “The conversation includes an alleged admission: although the entire Rs 80 lakh may not have been received, a substantial amount was given, but it was less than Rs 80 lakh.”

In its complaint to the DGP, the AAP demanded a forensic examination of the original audio, including voice-sample verification, to establish its authenticity and identify the persons involved.

In its complaint, the AAP has sought an FIR against those named in the complaint, and others accused involved in the transactions.

The party also sought preservation and seizure of evidence, including CCTV footage from Sector 40, call-detail records, cell-tower data and the original audio recording, besides forensic examination of the audio.

In the House

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The two controversies caught both BJP councillors off guard after AAP councillor Yogesh Dhingra alleged that five BJP councillors received Rs 5 lakh each in connection with the mayoral election.

When Mayor Saurabh Joshi on Tuesday asked Dhingra to name the five councillors and produce evidence against them in the House, Dhingra referred to the complaint submitted to the DGP and said the allegations and evidence should be investigated.

BJP councillors, however, objected to the charges levelled by Dhingra and sought action against him.

The confrontation eventually led to a censure motion against him and his suspension from the remaining proceedings of the House.

Councillors’ husbands

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One of the BJP councillor’s husbands, allegedly involved in the Rs 25-lakh controversy, told The Indian Express, “I have also given a complaint today. Some news is doing the rounds, and they named me, even as I was not there at the time of the incident. It is a politically motivated move.”

Another BJP councillor’s husband, allegedly involved in the Rs 80-lakh audio controversy, said, “The person speaking with me is into selling weapons. I am very fond of weapons, so we were discussing a high-end weapon. The conversation had nothing to do with the mayoral election. Since he stays in the same sector, I was rather asking him about what happened in his ward (about the previous confrontation). I also discussed the price of weapons, and then he jokingly said, ‘You have given Rs 80 lakh in the mayoral election.’ In a light-hearted manner, I replied, too: ‘It was less.’ It was clearly said in jest and had no connection with any actual payment or election dealing.”

Legal course

Talking about a legal option in such matters, a senior lawyer of the Punjab and Haryana High Court said, “In such cases, the first requirement is a formal complaint. In allegations such as the Rs 80 lakh deal mentioned in the audio, a petition can also be filed before the appropriate election authority/court. In the case of a UT election, it is the Punjab and Haryana High Court, if the complainant has evidence to show that the election was won through unfair means. If such evidence is placed before the court, it can direct a forensic examination of the audio or other material. The police, however, can take action only if the allegations disclose a cognisable offence.”

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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