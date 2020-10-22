BJP councillors apprise senior leader of boycott incident

Congress councillor Devendra Babla and Mayor Raj Bala Malik talk before the MC House meeting was adjourned on Tuesday. Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh

In light of the adjournment of the General House as BJP councillors, barring Mahesh Inder Sidhu, had boycotted the house meeting on Tuesday, General Secretary Organisation Dinesh Kumar was apprised of the situation.

Kumar was told that the mayor did not pay heed to the party councillors’ request of holding a physical house meeting. Sources said he was also informed that the mayor is allegedly not attending calls of the BJP President.

“We have intimated that a physical house meeting be convened this month. There was no meeting last month as well. Even if the mayor was infected with Covid, Senior Deputy Mayor or Deputy Mayor could chair the meeting. There are so many agenda that have not been included and in virtual meetings one can’t put forth points properly, said a BJP Councillor.

The party leaders were also unhappy with the decision of not including review of water tariff agenda. The MC will be going to polls next year and any burden on residents in terms of taxes may prove to be harmful for the ruling party. RWAs have been opposing the water tariff hike. Party leaders had also said when people are already facing financial crisis due to job losses, the hike is not justified.

“Three-fold hike is not what the house had approved,” said a senior party leader. The BJP councillors had boycotted the house meeting after their demands for a physical meeting was not met.

