BJP councillor writes to Amit Shah, alleges being snubbed by Chandigarh admin

BJP Councillor Kuljeet Singh Sandhu has written to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging ill-coordination with officials of the Chandigarh Administration, and being ignored by the officers of the administration repeatedly.

In the letter, he said, “It is disheartening to bring it in your knowledge that UT Adviser is not cooperating with local BJP councillor while taking decisions on the issues of ward no. 14, Dhanas. Advisor never intimates the local BJP councillor about the visit being taken by him… This causes ill-coordination between councillor and administration, and also leads to anti people decisions. It damages the image of our party (BJP).”

He alleged that there is a proposal to build a 50-bed hospital in his ward, for which the UT Advisor Dharam Pal did not consult with him.

“Nobody knows where the hospital is being proposed to be constructed. Advisor is not having knowledge about the area but single handedly taking decision on such important issue. His attitude is leading to wrong decisions and burden on public exchequer. All administration officials are not bothering to attend our mails/tweets on many vital issues. The problems raised remain hanging in the air, but officials continue to take decisions,” Sandhu alleged.

Sandhu also asked why an elected representative, answerable to the people, is being ignored. “A bundle of people grievances remain unattended. Despite repeated request and reminders Advisor/Officers do not give any response to our problem. If we directly take up our problems with the Administration that too are dumped without any action and as such all small and petty issues of the people remain unattended for a long time. Thus these officers are creating problem in our entire people friendly program…. it is the need of the hour that these officers are advised to make liaison with the councillor to speed up the works.”

Advisor says he ‘coordinates with everyone’

Reacting to the allegations, Pal said, “I have always maintained the best coordination with everyone. Rather I keep meeting all the councillors too. Even tomorrow I have a meeting with councillors. I am in touch with all of them.”