BJP councillor ‘bats’ on Facebook for fielding Chandigarh chief Sanjay Tandon

BJP councillor Asha Jaswal on Monday allegedly put up a Facebook post asking to field BJP city chief Sanjay Tandon from the Chandigarh constituency for the Lok Sabha election.

Jaswal, on her Facebook page posted a picture of Tandon saying “Support Sanjay Tandon” earlier during the day. However, minutes after media persons called, Jaswal removed the picture and comments. When Jaswal had posted the picture, a screen shot of which is with Chandigarh Newsline, comments started pouring in from party workers. Jaswal then comment, “ Sanjay ji will be the best choice of Chandigarh BJP candidate. God bless him”

One of the workers also posted, “ Agar Sanjay Tandon ji ko ticket nahi mili to kya aap Kirron Kher ko harane mein sahayata karenge.. (if Sanjay Tandon doesnt get the ticket, will you help in making Kirron Kher lose)”

The former mayor had constantly been posting Sanjay Tandon’s video messages for people and his interactions and meetings. Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Jaswal said, “ Both are the best- Tandon ji is also best and Kirron ji our sitting MP is also the best. But it is finally the high command which will decide. Both have worked for our city a lot. Whichever person high command will field— he will be the best for us.”

When asked as to why was the post removed then, she said, “ I dont know who posted it and then removed it from the page.”

MP Kirron Kher is the front runner for the ticket from BJP Chandigarh. Tandon, at the same time isn’t leaving any stone unturned to get the ticket from Chandigarh.