BJP, Cong had hidden alliance, will approach court, says AAP

Upset at having lost the Mayoral election by just one vote, the AAP leaders on Saturday alleged that the BJP and Congress had a hidden alliance.

AAP leaders Jarnail Singh and Raghav Chadha addressed the media after the counting was over for the mayoral elections.

Singh said, “You can well imagine how BJP and Congress got together to make its Mayor unethically. Unethical means were used. First the Congress sent its own councillor (Harpreet Babla) to BJP to join and then itself abstained from voting. Then BJP had its way.”

Chadha stated that the BJP and Congress had hidden alliance so that the AAP may not make its Mayor. The same trick they will try in Punjab elections as well, he said.

“We got the maximum number of seats in the municipal polls which was 14. Both BJP and Congress had such a deal that Congress first sent its councillor to BJP and then BJP declared our one vote invalid. Similarly, BJP, Congress and Akalis will try the same thing in Punjab as well so that Aam Aadmi Party may not win but we won’t let it happen,” he said.

Both the AAP leaders alleged that the officers were siding with the BJP.

“How is it possible that a torn ballot paper in BJP’s favour is valid but a ballot paper with a tick mark at its back in AAP’s favour is invalid?” asked AAP leader Raghav Chadha alleging that the officers were toeing the BJP’s line.

“BJP has done a very shameful act by tarnishing the dignity of democracy in the election of the mayor. In order to maintain the fairness of the election of the mayor, the votes should be re-counted and the mayor should be re-elected failing which Aam Aadmi Party will resort to legal action,” Singh said.

Chadha said, “BJP had contested the mayor’s election on the basis of secret alliance with Congress. The two parties entered into a secret pact to keep AAP out of the mayor’s race and deliberately cancelled a vote of an AAP councilor and got elected the mayor of BJP.”

He said that the BJP and the Congress were all out to prevent the candidate of AAP from becoming the mayor of Chandigarh. That is why under the secret agreement, the councilors of Congress were not allowed to participate in the mayoral elections.

He alleged that the AAP councilors were not even allowed to raise objections.

The AAP leaders expressed doubts stating ‘that these political parties may enter into a similar ‘secret pact’ to prevent AAP from forming the government in Punjab.

He appealed to the people of Punjab to cast their vote wisely, as the vote given to the Congress would only benefit the BJP.

“AAP will continue its fight against corruption and coercion from streets to elected house. AAP would approach the court and fight the legal battle in the Chandigarh Mayor case,” Chadha said.