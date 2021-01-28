BJP, Cong find ammo against AAP: ‘party member’ Amrik who was seen at Red Fort

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Wednesday found itself cornered with both the BJP and the Congress accusing it of playing a role in the violence at the Red Fort during Tuesday’s tractor parade citing a photograph to allege that one of its “members” was seen at the monument with a flag.

The first salvo was fired by Delhi BJP with its spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleging that one Amrik Singh Micky, who was present at the Red Fort, was officially inducted into the party.

“Amrik Singh Micky joined the AAP before 2020 Delhi Assembly elections in presence of MP Sanjay Singh and vocally campaigned for party candidate from Tilak Nagar Jarnail Singh in 2020. He is close to AAP’s Punjab MP Bhagwant Maan too,” Kapoor said.

He claimed that Amrik Singh is actively involved in the AAP’s organisational activities.

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha, addressing a virtual press conference, claimed that Amrik Singh has no connection with the AAP. “He is neither a member nor an office-bearer of the AAP. “He is not a member of our party He is a member of the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal and has been the right hand man of Sunny Deol during his election campaign in Gurdaspur,” Chadha said, releasing some photographs that purportedly show Amrik Singh in company of BJP MPs like Hans Raj Hans, Sunny Deol, and Parvesh Verma and Shiromani Akali Dal leaders Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, however, rejected Chadha’s claim and dubbed the AAP as a “traitor” to the farmers’ cause

The Congress leader claimed Micky’s Facebook page shows him being inducted into the party by Jarnail Singh, a Punjab AAP leader, in the presence of their national spokesperson Sanjay Singh on January 8, 2020.

A video is also available on Jarnail Singh’s Facebook page, the PPCC chief said, adding that Amrik’s page also shows a picture of him unofficially being inducted into the AAP by Jarnail Singh on December 29, 2019.

In a statement, Jakhar claimed it was now “clearly proven” that AAP members “incited” the Delhi violence, “in collusion with the BJP”, and demanded strict penal action. He also urged the Election Committee to derecognise the “party of goons, criminals and liars”.

Arvind Kejriwal and his party had also lost all rights to continue in office in Delhi after this, said the PPCC president.

The Delhi chief minister who had been quick to implement one of the farm laws days before the farmers began their march to Delhi in November 2020, was “clearly” working on the directives of the BJP to “weaken and malign” the farmers’ fight for justice, Jakhar claimed.

If Micky is indeed a BJP member, as claimed by Raghav Chadha, then the Facebook videos and picture clearly indicate a “complicity” between the AAP and the BJP, alleged Jakhar.

Jakhar said it had become abundantly evident that both AAP and BJP “collectively engineered the infiltration of miscreants and anti-social elements” into the farmers’ protest to “incite” the violence that triggered mayhem on the streets of the national capital and brought shame to the nation.

