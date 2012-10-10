BJP,Cong city units gear up for HP polls,ask leaders to choose areas for campaign

Each vote counts. With this in mind the city units of the BJP and Congress gear up for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections scheduled for November. While the BJP has asked its workers to give their preference for areas they would want to campaign in,the Congress would allot specific areas to its party workers. Workers and leaders from the city will campaign in different places to garner support for the candidates of their respective parties.

The city has a substantial number of people who hail from Himachal Pradesh. Though the BJP and Congress do not have a separate unit of people of Himachal Pradesh,as is the case with some other states,party workers and leaders will participate in the campaign. Preparations are also being made to ensure adequate arrangements for leaders who will visit the city before they proceed to Himachal Pradesh.

BJP city unit chief Sanjay Tandon said,Preparations are being made to ensure support to the BJP in Himachal Pradesh. Members of the Chandigarh unit will campaign in different parts of the state.

Former MP Satya Pal Jain,who was earlier BJP incharge of the Himachal unit of the party,said in the last elections,workers in states neighbouring Himachal Pradesh were given specific areas to campaign in,to ensure that the campaign was more focused. He added that the collective strength of each unit was generally utilised in a particular area.

A BJP leader said in HP,the party wanted to ensure that it reached out to every voter. The focus would be on holding small public meetings. While a few big rallies would be held,the number would be restricted,as otherwise more resources would be spent in organising such programmes. Workers in Chandigarh,with roots in HP,would facilitate the interactions.

Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee chief B B Bahl said they would hold meetings with party workers,and those with influence in specific areas would be asked to campaign. He added that after Rahul Gandhis visit to the city,responsibilities would be divided among the party leaders.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App