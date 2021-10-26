Haryana: As BJP completes 7 years in power, Bhupinder Singh Hooda hits out with 7 questions

Haryana’s former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda Tuesday fired seven questions at the ruling BJP-JJP government in the state on completion of BJP’s seven years and ruling alliance’s two years in power. From alleged scams to farmers’ protest and rising unemployment, Hooda sought to corner the ruling alliance on several issues.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Hooda said, “The alliance partners have not fulfilled even a single promise during their term in office”.

He also announced the next date of the opposition’s statewide programme (Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh) that was started from Karnal on October 10. Hooda said that the next event will be held on November 14 in Jind.

Raising his 7 questions, Hooda asked: “Why is the government repeatedly failing to give them MSP and fertilizers? Why is the government running away from high-level investigations on scams like paper leaks, cash for jobs and blank OMR sheets? Who is responsible for turning Haryana, which was number one in per capita income, investment and job creation, into a state with the highest unemployment?”

He further asked: “Why investment in the state is constantly declining?… Why are crimes continuously increasing in Haryana? Why no election promises were fulfilled? Why is Haryana’s ranking in the field of health and education continuously declining, compared to the neighbouring states?”

“Haryana was number one in the country in terms of per capita income, per capita investment, employment generation, prosperity, sports and development before 2014 but the state has now become number one in unemployment, crime and substance abuse,” Hooda alleged.

Referring to the election manifestos of BJP and JJP, he said, “Both BJP-JJP have forgotten their manifestos… Farmers have been sitting on the streets for 11 months for their legitimate demands but the government has neither been given them MSP or give them fertilizers.”

Talking about the crime rate, Hooda said, “NCRB data of 2020 shows that Haryana is among the top 3 states in the country in serious cases like crime, rape, murder, kidnapping, ethnic conflict against women.”