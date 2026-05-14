BJP clinches mayoral seat, 17 of 20 wards in Panchkula Municipal Corporation elections

BJP's Shyam Lal Bansal was on Wednesday elected as the Mayor of Panchkula through a direct election, defeating arch-rival Congress's candidate Sudha Bhardwaj by a margin of 36,252 votes as the mayoral poll recorded a turnout of 53.4 per cent on Sunday.(File Photo)

BJP’s Shyam Lal Bansal was on Wednesday elected as the Mayor of Panchkula through a direct election, defeating arch-rival Congress’s candidate Sudha Bhardwaj by a margin of 36,252 votes as the mayoral poll recorded a turnout of 53.4 per cent on Sunday.

A total of 68,544 votes were polled in favour of Bansal, while Bhardwaj secured 32,292 votes. Aam Aadmi Party candidate Rajesh Kumar secured 2,759 votes and INLD’s Manoj Aggarwal 3,465 votes, while NOTA got 1,443 votes in the mayoral polls.

The result was declared after 21 rounds of vote counting at the counting centre in Sector 14, Panchkula.

Bansal emerged victorious in his fourth election — earlier, he had unsuccessfully contested three Assembly elections from the Kalka constituency. After winning, Bansal and his supporters arrived in a vintage car.