Punjab: BJP chief Nadda to meet former CM Badal today

Wednesday, February 19, 2020
This is J P Nadda's first visit to Punjab after taking over as the national president of the BJP.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: February 20, 2020 12:55:03 am
jo nadda, parkash singh badal, jp nadda meets parkash singh badal, jp nadda in punjab, punjab bjp, bjp sad alliance BJP chief JP Nadda will meet former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in the latter’s village in Muktsar on Thursday as a courtesy call. (Source: Twitter/BJP4India)

BJP national president J P Nadda will meet former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal at his farmhouse in Muktsar district on Thursday. This is Nadda’s first visit to Punjab after taking over as the national president of the BJP.

As per the tour programme of the BJP chief shared by the state BJP leaders, he will meet the former CM in Badal village in Muktsar on Thursday as a courtesy call.

“Nadda will land at the Bathinda airport in the morning from where he will go to Muktsar to meet Badal. Later, he will go to Amritsar and pay obeisance at the Golden Temple, Durgiana Mandir and Ram Tirath,” said a Punjab BJP leader. The BJP chief’s visit comes on the heels of a similar meeting with the state president of BJP, Ashwani Sharma, Tuesday in Badal village. It also comes in the backdrop of Badal’s comments regarding secularism and need to take minorities along, during a rally in Amritsar where former Ajnala MLA Amarpal Singh Bony rejoined the party.

