BJP: Chandigarh belongs to people of Chandigarh, others have no right on it

Mayor Sarabjit Kaur and city BJP president Arun Sood along with other leaders on Tuesday asserted that “no one else has any right on Chandigarh as it is an independent entity. Punjab and Haryana may choose some other capital instead of exercising its claim on Chandigarh”.

Mayor Kaur specified that a special house meeting has been convened on Thursday on this issue. The House is to bring an agenda item of giving Chandigarh the status of complete UT on the lines of Delhi while Punjab and Haryana may be given other new capital.

The leaders demanded that Chandigarh should have a separate Vidhan Sabha.

Sood said that “Chandigarh belongs to the people of Chandigarh, no one else has any right on it”.

“After the announcement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a committee was formed to implement the Central Service Rules in Chandigarh. There was an atmosphere of great joy among the employees. Many employee organisations of Chandigarh supported it. Many associations thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. As many as 23,000 employees will get benefit in Chandigarh,” Sood said.

Sood alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is doing petty politics.

“Chandigarh neither has any part of Punjab nor of Haryana in terms of area. We claim on behalf of the people of Chandigarh that Chandigarh belongs to the people of Chandigarh only. It is we who have been here for three generations and our children have become so capable that they can handle Chandigarh themselves and they should get a chance now. Officers coming to Chandigarh on deputation do not have any attachment with Chandigarh,” he stated.

He added, “The officers on deputation come here due to which children of our Chandigarh don’t get a chance. Chandigarh is not for politics. We demand that there should be a separate capital of Punjab and Haryana. And people of Chandigarh also demand that we should have our own Vidhan Sabha.”

The BJP leaders said that “Chandigarh holds its own identity in the country”.

Sood said that he has asked Mayor Kaur to bring two proposals in the General House — one should be to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and the second for the demand to give Chandigarh its own Vidhan Sabha.

Mayor Kaur stated that whenever there is a fund crunch in Chandigarh, neither Punjab nor Haryana came forward to help the UT.

“Neither Punjab nor Haryana even gave a penny’s help when the civic body was in a financial crisis. There have been incidents of fund crunch but none of them came forward. And now when it comes to exercising their claim, both have come forward,” Mayor Kaur said.

She added, “We will get views from other councillors too in the special house.”