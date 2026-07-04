BJP-led Centre attempting to cover up theft at Ram Temple: Congress MLA

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Theog MLA and All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Friday accused the BJP-led central government of attempting to “cover up the theft and misappropriation of donations” made to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Addressing a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan here, the senior Congress leader claimed that the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe was being used to “shield influential individuals” involved in the case.
The Congress leader also alleged that despite the seriousness of the allegations, no police action was initiated against Champat Rai, the head of the temple trust.
He accused the BJP of remaining silent over the issue and attempting to protect those responsible.
Rathore said the issue was not political but one concerning the faith of millions of devotees across the country, and demanded that the matter be investigated by a sitting or former judge of the Supreme Court to ensure an impartial and transparent inquiry.
“BJP exploited religious sentiments from the temple construction to its inauguration for political gains. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hurried the temple’s inauguration to derive electoral benefits ahead of the general elections.” Rathore said,
Questioning the theft, Rathore said it was difficult to believe that donations worth thousands of crores could be misappropriated from one of the country’s most heavily secured religious sites.
“How could such a massive theft take place in a high-security zone where even a bird cannot fly without surveillance? This raises serious questions,” he said.
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