BJP-led Centre attempting to cover up theft at Ram Temple: Congress MLA

Theog MLA and All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Rathore. (Photo: Screengrab from Video on X/@ANI)

Theog MLA and All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Friday accused the BJP-led central government of attempting to “cover up the theft and misappropriation of donations” made to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Addressing a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan here, the senior Congress leader claimed that the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe was being used to “shield influential individuals” involved in the case.

The Congress leader also alleged that despite the seriousness of the allegations, no police action was initiated against Champat Rai, the head of the temple trust.

He accused the BJP of remaining silent over the issue and attempting to protect those responsible.