BJP: Capt failed to push vaccination drive, now blaming Centre

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh Tuesday attacked the Punjab government, claiming that it had failed to discharge its duty of giving a push to the vaccination drive.

In a statement, Chugh said that the Amarinder Singh government took no timely measures to fight the pandemic and rather played cheap politics in the name of the pandemic by blaming the Centre. He said supplies of the vaccine were far too adequate in all the states in the country, including Punjab. “It is poor administration of the Punjab government that has caused the rampant spread of Covid in the state”, he said.

Pointing out the finding of the central team that visited Punjab to assess the situation, Chugh said in many districts, including Patiala and Ludhiana, vaccination exercise was poor even as there were no dedicated hospitals to treat corona patients in districts like Ropar and SAS Nagar. The RT-PCR test laboratories were not working in Ropar where the shortage of medical staff has been glaring following which even ventilators were not being put to use.

“All this reflected that the state government has failed terribly in addressing the pandemic seriously and has been instead blaming the Centre as an escape route,” Chugh added.