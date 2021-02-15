BJP candidate’s husband’s suicide: Ex-councillor’s brother booked for misbehaving with police

Channa, his brother Naib Singh alias Fauji and his sister-in-law Baljinder Kaur were booked for abetting the suicide of BJP candidate from ward 37 Munni Devi’s husband Sompal.

Matour police booked the elder brother of former councillor Harpal Singh Channa in another case for allegedly misbehaving with the police party when the personnel had gone to arrest him.

Channa, his brother Naib Singh alias Fauji and his sister-in-law Baljinder Kaur were booked for abetting the suicide of BJP candidate from ward 37 Munni Devi’s husband Sompal. The 45-year-old Class IV employee had ended his life on February 10.

The complainant in the case against Naib Singh, constable Satbir Singh said that a police party led by DySP (City 1) Gursher Singh Sandhu and Phase I SHO Sub-Inspector Shiv Dev Singh Brar had gone to arrest Harpal Channa’s brother Naib Singh. The police party raided the residence of the accused and he was found present there.

“Naib Singh started misbehaving with our officers and as I intervened, the accused tore my uniform. The police party wanted to arrest him as he was one of the accused in an abetment of suicide case which was registered on February 11 at Phase 1 PS,” Constable Satbir Singh said.

Matour police registered the case against Naib Singh under sections 323 (assault), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of IPC.

Munni Devi had alleged that the accused had pressurised her husband to get her candidature withdrawn. She had also alleged that they had assaulted her husband on February 5.