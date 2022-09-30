BJP boycotts session, says cannot be part of unconstitutional proceedings of House

Punjab BJP Thursday announced that it will boycott the ongoing Vidhan Sabha session saying it “cannot be part of unconstitutional proceedings in the house”.

On the first day of the session on Tuesday, BJP MLAs Ashwani Sharma and Jangi Lal Mahajan had walked out of the Assembly in protest against not being invited to business advisory committee meeting. On Thursday, the second day of the session, the duo did not attend the proceedings.

In a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday, Sharma said, “I am sorry to say that you have miserably failed in your duty as the Chief Minister, but also as the Leader of the House on September 27, where you allowed your rowdy MLAs to behave in the most brutish and unparliamentary manner. First of all, you lied to the Governor by urging him to summon the House by listing the issues like power, GST and stubble burning while hiding your unconstitutional agenda to bring in ‘vote of confidence’ motion, which you did through the backdoor.”

Sharma further wrote, “This is a great betrayal with the Governor. You have also betrayed the Constitution, democracy and people of Punjab. Second, the way your MLAs behaved with the Opposition legislators while they were speaking is unprecedented and will be remembered as a darkest day in the legislative history of Punjab. You have yourself been a parliamentarian for eight years…No ruling party MP tried to stifle and gag your voice.”

The Punjab BJP chief further said, “Even in the Vidhan Sabha this has never happened before. I am reiterating my party’s stand to boycott the session as we cannot be part of unconstitutional proceedings in the House, which have put a black spot on the legislative history of Punjab.”