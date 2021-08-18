BJP attempts truce, Bhupender Yadav meets Rao Inderjit Singh at his residence for dinner

After days of open discontent between two of its tallest leaders from the Ahirwal belt of south Haryana, the BJP on Tuesday attempted a silent truce between Rao Inderjit and Bhupender Yadav.

The attempted truce comes a day after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s remarks that newly-appointed Union Cabinet minister, Bhupender Yadav, could take up the leadership baton from senior BJP leaders in the state had fueled speculations of a major shake-up within the party’s state unit.

After Rao Inderjit distanced himself from all public meetings and rallies of Yadav’s ongoing Jan Ashirwad Yatra, sources said that BJP’s state chief, Om Prakash Dhankar, intervened and arranged a dinner meeting between both the leaders at Rao Inderjit’s residence on Tuesday.

Party leaders said it was “a bit extraordinary for a Union minister [Bhupender Yadav] to be selecting the route of his Jan Ashirwad Yatra to be going through areas that are already represented by another party leader [Rao Inderjit Singh]. Apparently, that was the reason Rao Inderjit Singh distanced himself from Yadav’s public gatherings and rallies”

A senior BJP leader had told The Indian Express on Tuesday, “The Jan Ashirwad Yatra has been happening with all the newly-inducted Cabinet ministers. However, for a Cabinet minister [Bhupender Yadav] to be coming to a constituency that is already represented by another Cabinet minister [Rao Inderjit Singh] who isn’t on board with the yatra, definitely raises some eyebrows. Within the party, there are rumblings that Haryana has been on the scanner for quite some time.”

On Tuesday, after concluding his two-day tour of areas in Haryana and addressing another public meeting in Rajasthan’s Pacheri village in Jhujhunu district, Yadav reached Rao Inderjit Singh’s residence for dinner. A select few BJP leaders were present at the dinner meeting, sources said.

Party sources disclosed that it was decided on Monday that Yadav would be having lunch at Rao Inderjit Singh’s residence. But Yadav wanted his tour programme from Kapdiwas till Pacheri to continue and conclude as per the earlier decided schedule. Hence, the lunch invite later was changed to dinner.

Yadav shall be touring various constituencies in Rajasthan on Thursday and Friday before concluding his five-day Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

“It was not certain as to who exactly took the first step for this dinner meeting. It could have been either of the two or it might have happened due to the intervention of other senior leaders. But both the leaders have met and now hopefully there are no more misunderstandings between them”, a senior BJP leader said.