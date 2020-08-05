BJP asks Union MoS Home for CBI inquiry into hooch tragedy

Ashwani Sharma also accused Capt Amarinder Singh for fooling the people by constituting a SIT to probe the scandal when news of illicit liquor sale in the state came into news. Ashwani Sharma also accused Capt Amarinder Singh for fooling the people by constituting a SIT to probe the scandal when news of illicit liquor sale in the state came into news.

Punjab unit of the BJP Wednesday held a video conference with the Union Minister of State for Home, J Krishna Reddy, and demanded a CBI inquiry into the illicit liquor tragedy.

The core group of Punjab BJP unit led by state party chief Ashwani Sharma said that the mammoth tragedy was unprecedented and the liquor mafia was working under absolute patronage of the Capt Amarinder Singh government.

“Sadly the system is so corrupt and well entrenched in the state that we saw 112 people losing their lives to spurious liquor,” said Sharma.

The state president said that the rampant corruption by the Congress regime is apparent from the mere fact that in the last few months since lockdown the state exchequer has lost a Rs 5,600 crore in revenue due to the sale of bootlegging .

Ashwani Sharma also accused Capt Amarinder Singh for fooling the people by constituting a SIT to probe the scandal when news of illicit liquor sale in the state came into news.

“However, when names of some senior Congressmen cropped up in the liquor mafia the investigation was hushed up. We demand that a logical conclusion should be arrived at by the CBI so that such tragedies do not happen in the future,” said Sharma

Reddy while assuring the core group of BJP of action on their complaint said that the Home Minister Amit Shah will be apprised of the whole situation in Punjab and action will be taken against the guilty.

Explaining that the Congress party’s MP Pratap Singh Bajwa had shown the gumption to show mirror to the Capt Amarinder Singh government for total failure to control the mafia Ashwani Sharma said that unfortunately PPCC president Sunil Jhakkar has now started a campaign against party men who are honest enough to voice their dissent.

The virtual conference was attended by Union Minister Som Prakash, BJP national secretary Tarun Chug, former state presidents Shwait Malik and Manoranjan Kalia.

