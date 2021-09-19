BJP asks Sonia Gandhi to come clean on Sidhu

The BJP on Sunday sought clarification from Congress president Sonia Gandhi over former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh’s remarks terming Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu an “anti-national”.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said that Captain Amarinder Singh described Sidhu as a “man having close links with Pakistan”.

“If Sidhu is a threat to the nation, why is the Congress high command, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, supporting him as PCC chief of a border state,” Chugh asked, adding that the “Congress high command needs to come clean on the matter.”

After resigning as the chief minister of Punjab on Saturday, Amarinder Singh had lashed out at Sidhu over his ‘Pakistan connection’ and had raised questions over the latter’s praise for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and General Bajwa. Amarinder Singh even termed the cricketer-turned-politician an “anti-national”.