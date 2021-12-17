Punjab election: Union Jal Shakti minister announces alliance with Capt Amarinder’s party

Union Minister for Jal Shakti and Punjab election in-charge for BJP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Friday announced that the saffron party will fight the 2022 Assembly polls in Punjab in alliance with the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress Party.

Gajendra’s announcement came after he held a meeting in New Delhi at his residence with the former Chief Minister.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Shekhawat said, “Captain saan and I had met in Chandigarh. Home Minister Amit Shah ji and the national party president of BJP, J P Nadda ji, have already indicated that we will be fighting the election jointly. After this meeting, I can say we will be fighting the Assembly election together. We shall inform you about the seat sharing at an appropriate time,” he said.

When asked if Amarinder will be the face of the alliance for the post of Chief Minister, Shekhawat said, “The alliance itself is a face and you will soon get all the answers.”

Meanwhile, Amarinder said, “We have been in talks with the BJP leadership for some time now. We are happy that the minister has confirmed the same to you today. We are 100 per cent ready for the election and we will win it. We will come to an understanding on a seat-to-seat basis. Winnability is our criteria. Wherever BJP candidates are strong, we will support them and vice-versa.”

Amarinder said the alliance faces no opposition from anyone. “We do not have any competition from Congress, Akalis or AAP. We will win 101 per cent,” he said. Commenting on the developmental announcements being made by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Amarinder said it takes four months to one-and-a-half-year for any scheme to get implemented. “Can you complete your announcements on ground in another week’s time when the code of conduct will be imposed? This is just a drama,” he said.

When asked to comment on the appointment of the new DGP in Punjab, Amarinder said the question should be posed to those “who appoint new DGPs every second day”.

Asked about Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu using a cuss word at a press conference in Chandigarh, Amarinder said he was not aware of it but Shekhawat intervened and said “jo jiska charitra hai wo waisi hee baat karega (a person speaks according to his nature).”

Meanwhile, an aide of Amarinder said the meeting with BJP was held to chalk out a future course of action ahead of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections. The former CM has said on numerous occasions that he will be entering into a seat sharing agreement with BJP while Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also said talks are on with Amarinder.

Friday’s meeting was the second between Amarinder and Shekhawat in the last two weeks. On December 7, Shekhawat had visited the former CM’s farmhouse on the outskirts of Chandigarh for a luncheon meeting and held one-to-one talks.

In the past few days, Amarinder has sped up the activities of his new party and has opened its offices in Chandigarh and has also inducted several leaders from Congress and SAD into his party fold. These include a former Congress MP from Ludhiana and a former Akali MLA from Malerkotla among several second rung leaders across Punjab.

Amarinder’s party has also announced office bearers for several districts of Punjab in a bid to ramp up the presence of the party in the state ahead of the 2022 polls.