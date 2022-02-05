BJP, allies announce 11-point ‘Sankalp’ document, to release manifesto soon

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday spelt out peace and harmony as its top most agenda for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections scheduled for February 20.

Addressing a joint press conference here, senior NDA leaders, including Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, former Punjab chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress president Capt Amarinder Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal-Sanyukt chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Punjab BJP president Ashwani Kumar Sharma and general secretary Subash Sharma, released a list of “11 resolutions” which will be the basis of their government.

The leaders said the alliance was working on a joint manifesto that will be based on the “11 resolutions” and will be released in the next few days.

Union Minister Puri said the NDA government will ensure peace, safety and security of the state and its people, besides ensuring all-round development, with “sabka sath, sab ka vikas”. Punjab unfortunately had fared badly and needed strong and supportive leadership to revive its past and lost glory. All the commitments made will be fulfilled in a time-bound manner within two years of the formation of the government. Each and every word in the ‘sankalp’ will be implemented in letter and spirit, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Capt Amarinder said peace, security and harmony will be the top most priority of the NDA government in Punjab. Punjab needs investment for progress and development. Until there is no peace and harmony, nobody will come forward to invest here.

He flagged the concern about repeated attempts by Pakistan to send arms and ammunition and drugs using sophisticated technology. He also gave details of the arms and ammunition recovered during his time as the chief minister.

The former chief minister said Punjab during his time was declared as the best state across the country in terms of school education. He agreed with Puri saying that Punjab needs to create means and avenues for the youth so that they do not look forward to foreign shores for their future after selling their land back home. He said, during his tenure, 22 lakh jobs were provided in different sectors to the youth of Punjab.

The former chief minister also announced that since Punjab was the border state and a large number of youth from here joined the armed forces, a lot of casualties on the Line of Control and Line of Actual Control with Pakistan and China were from Punjab. He said his government had been providing Rs 50 lakh and a government job to the family of the fallen soldiers.

Once the NDA government is formed in Punjab, the compensation amount will now be raised to Rs 1 crore, besides the government job.

Adding to the agenda, Dhindsa said the NDA government will ensure the end of “mafia raj” in Punjab. He said the state was being ruled by different types of mafias like the sand mafia and liquor mafia. Finishing the mafia raj will be the top most prioity of the government.

In a major relief to small farmers, the NDA government will waive off all the loans of the farmers with less than five acres of land besides providing MSP for vegetables and other crops along with those already getting. All landless labourers will get Rs 6,000 every year.

He said there will be complete transparency in governance and all the government work and contracts will be allocated through transparent manner by way of e-tendering.

He said the Lokayukta will be strengthened, besides a new excise and taxation policy will be brought in soon.

Dhindsa laid special emphasis on eradicating the curse of drugs from the state. He said district-level task forces will be set up to deal with the problem. Besides, there will be a common helpline number for reporting to police about the drug suppliers. The drug cases will be decided in a time-bound manner.