BJP accuses Cong, SAD and AAP of pushing state into economic crisis

A senior leader of Punjab unit of BJP, Vineet Joshi, on Monday said that in order to woo votes of the farmers of Punjab, the Congress, AAP and Shiromani Akali Dal have pushed Punjab into major economic crisis.

In a statement released here, Joshi, a former state secretary, said the farmer organisations have been holding protest for the past 40 to 41 days, thereby disrupting movement of trains and sounding death knell for agriculture, trade and business of the state.

Joshi said that the farmers’ agitation will lead to a lacklustre Diwali for various sections of society. “It has not only put jobs of several working class people into jeopardy but also the labourers are unable to get any work rendering them penniless and left to fend for themselves,” Joshi said.

He added that with the goods trains off the tracks, various materials are reaching Punjab by trucks, thereby increasing their rates and leading to inflation and hitting the most the medium income group and the poor.

Joshi said that the farmers themselves were facing a major crisis as with the onset of wheat sowing they need adequate supply of DAP and urea, which is unable to reach the state. Fifteen days of early sown wheat varieties have already passed without the usage of DAP. If the wheat crop is not sown in next 14 days then the yield per acre will reduce by two to four quintals this season and the wheat, the potato, onion and garlic production without DAP too will be hit, he said.

Joshi added that Punjab has also started facing shortage of cattle feed and poultry feed. “Animal and poultry feed may become dearer as bajra, soybean, binola etc which are used to make feed, come to Punjab through the goods trains,” he said.

