Navjot Singh Sidhu could not bear to see Dalit CM in Punjab: AAP

Hours after Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from his post on Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said Sidhu’s resignation came because he “could not bear” to see a Dalit Chief Minister in Punjab.

Sidhu resigned minutes after the allotment of portfolios in new Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s Cabinet.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj, as per PTI, told reporters, “This shows that Navjot Singh Sidhu is against Dalits. One poor son was made chief minister. This, Sidhu could not bear. It is very sad.”

Raghav Chadha, AAP leader, said there was a complete and absolute state of anarchy in the Punjab Congress. He tweeted, “How can the people of Punjab expect these selfish leaders to give a stable, progressive and inclusive administration? How can these people be trusted with a state which has 550km border with Pakistan?”

Complete and absolute state of anarchy in Punjab Congress. How can the people of Punjab expect these selfish leaders to give a stable, progressive and inclusive administration? How can these people be trusted with a state which has 550km border with Pakistan? — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 28, 2021

Another AAP leader, Jarnail Singh, accused Sidhu of trying to save himself by resigning. He tweeted, “You can’t save yourself by resigning, The people of Punjab are ready to take account of false promises made in elections..”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the news of Sidhu’s resignation, said “another Congress leaf fell”. BJP Punjab tweeted, “Punjab’s infighting is not stopping.”

State president of BJP Punjab, Ashwani Sharma, said Sidhu’s resignation was “not in the interest of Punjab but in the interest of his future”.

In his resignation letter to AICC chief Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu wrote, “The collapse of man’s character stems from the compromise corner. I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for welfare of Punjab. Therefore I hereby resign as president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress.”

Sources said Sidhu had been opposing tooth and nail the allotment of the home department to Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, arguing that the portfolio is traditionally with the CM. Earlier, he had put his foot down when the party considered Randhawa for the CM post.