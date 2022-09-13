BJP is calling AAP MLAs, offering money and threatening to join: Punjab minister

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is approaching AAP MLAs in Punjab, offering them Rs 20-25 crore or using coercive methods to force them to join BJP in order to break their government.

While Harpal Cheema refused to name the MLAs, it is interesting to note, this comes at a time when Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has gone to Germany.

Addressing the media, Cheema said that at least seven to 10 legislators of AAP had got calls from BJP leaders and their “agents” in the past one week, asking them to join the BJP and get Rs 20-25 crore each. “If the MLAs can get other legislators to join the saffron camp, they will get Rs 75 crore. BJP has earmarked Rs 1,375 crore to buy out MLAs,” said Cheema.

Cheema added that the BJP has launched “Operation Lotus” in Punjab after failing in its attempt to break the party in Delhi. He said, “Their model worked in Karnataka but it won’t work in Punjab just like the Delhi MLAs blocked the attempts.”

He said it is not only money that is being offered, MLAs are also being threatened. “They are using coercive methods and saying they will be investigated by the ED and the CBI if they do not join BJP,” Cheema said.

The finance minister added, “Many of our legislators are getting such phone calls. Many people have tried. This is a subject of investigation. There are two big agencies — CBI and ED — which are under the Centre and these are after us. In the coming days, we will give proof. Our legislators will come forward. We will give electronic evidence of our claims.”

He added, “For the last one week, they have been trying to buy out our legislators. As many as seven to 10 MLAs have been directly or indirectly contacted by their (BJP) leaders, sources and agents. Those who are approaching are from Punjab BJP and some are from Delhi BJP.”

“They are not saying anything directly. They are saying they will make the legislators speak to high-ups in the BJP. They are using ‘babu ji’ and ‘bade log’ to indicate high-ups in the BJP. I have heard the recorded audio. We are getting the matter investigated. We will take legal action. You will see the action soon,” Cheema assured.

“I challenge the BJP that all our activists have an ideology. They want to bring about a change. Work has started in Punjab and we are giving educational and health facilities to the people. They will not join any other party. How does BJP have so much money is also a matter of investigation,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Anil Sareen said the AAP is making false allegations. “They should show proof,” he said.

AAP has 92 MLAs in Punjab in a house of 117. To form the government, any political party or alliance needs 59 MLAs.