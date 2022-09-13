scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

BJP is calling AAP MLAs, offering money and threatening to join: Punjab minister

Addressing the media, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said that at least seven to 10 legislators of AAP had got calls from BJP leaders and their “agents” in the past one week.

Punjab Cooperative Minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is approaching AAP MLAs in Punjab, offering them Rs 20-25 crore or using coercive methods to force them to join BJP in order to break their government.

While Harpal Cheema refused to name the MLAs, it is interesting to note, this comes at a time when Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has gone to Germany.

Addressing the media, Cheema said that at least seven to 10 legislators of AAP had got calls from BJP leaders and their “agents” in the past one week, asking them to join the BJP and get Rs 20-25 crore each. “If the MLAs can get other legislators to join the saffron camp, they will get Rs 75 crore. BJP has earmarked Rs 1,375 crore to buy out MLAs,” said Cheema.

Cheema added that the BJP has launched “Operation Lotus” in Punjab after failing in its attempt to break the party in Delhi. He said, “Their model worked in Karnataka but it won’t work in Punjab just like the Delhi MLAs blocked the attempts.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...Premium
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold or mortgaged about 20 times in...Premium
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold or mortgaged about 20 times in...
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...Premium
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous

He said it is not only money that is being offered, MLAs are also being threatened. “They are using coercive methods and saying they will be investigated by the ED and the CBI if they do not join BJP,” Cheema said.

The finance minister added, “Many of our legislators are getting such phone calls. Many people have tried. This is a subject of investigation. There are two big agencies — CBI and ED — which are under the Centre and these are after us. In the coming days, we will give proof. Our legislators will come forward. We will give electronic evidence of our claims.”

He added, “For the last one week, they have been trying to buy out our legislators. As many as seven to 10 MLAs have been directly or indirectly contacted by their (BJP) leaders, sources and agents. Those who are approaching are from Punjab BJP and some are from Delhi BJP.”

Advertisement

“They are not saying anything directly. They are saying they will make the legislators speak to high-ups in the BJP. They are using ‘babu ji’ and ‘bade log’ to indicate high-ups in the BJP. I have heard the recorded audio. We are getting the matter investigated. We will take legal action. You will see the action soon,” Cheema assured.

“I challenge the BJP that all our activists have an ideology. They want to bring about a change. Work has started in Punjab and we are giving educational and health facilities to the people. They will not join any other party. How does BJP have so much money is also a matter of investigation,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Anil Sareen said the AAP is making false allegations. “They should show proof,” he said.

More from Chandigarh
Advertisement

AAP has 92 MLAs in Punjab in a house of 117. To form the government, any political party or alliance needs 59 MLAs.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 07:56:13 pm
Next Story

Erling Haaland can be X-factor for Manchester City in Europe

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of SRK's character in Brahmastra: 'We are already thinking of origins story'

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of SRK's character in Brahmastra: 'We are already thinking of origins story'

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’

Premium
Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

How will NTA prepare results? UGC Chairman explains
CUET UG 2022

How will NTA prepare results? UGC Chairman explains

As Central Vista reopens, some thoughts on eating ice cream & Central Delhi
Opinion

As Central Vista reopens, some thoughts on eating ice cream & Central Delhi

Pakistan floods threaten food security as critical crops destroyed

Pakistan floods threaten food security as critical crops destroyed

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement