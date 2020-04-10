BJP, AAP accuse Congress leaders have ‘hijacked’ aid distribution, Capt must rein them in

Ashwani Sharma said that Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh should ensure that only government officials distribute aid being provided by the state government. (File) Ashwani Sharma said that Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh should ensure that only government officials distribute aid being provided by the state government. (File)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Thursday accused the Congress government in Punjab of allegedly playing a partisan role in the distribution of essential items in the state in wake of COVID-19 crisis.

Interacting with media through video conference, state BJP President, Ashwani Sharma, said, “This is not the time to do politics. This is the time to reach out to every person irrespective of their political affiliations. We can do politics later. The Congress candidates, who lost elections and have been made halka in-charge, are distributing aid to their supporters”.

Sharma said that Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh should ensure that only government officials distribute aid being provided by the state government.

The BJP leader also pointed out that the state government was acting against BJP workers with a vendetta and targeting them. “In Ludhiana one of our workers has been slapped with a sedition case after he made a social media post on the lack of ventilators. This must stop. The factual position is that the state’s health machinery is woefully inadequate and unable to meet the burden of COVID-19,” he said.

Sharma added that instead of making noise about GST dues, Amarinder Singh’s government should adequately utilise the funds released by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Amarinder should make an action plan on utilising these funds so that the health facilities in the state improve,” he said.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA and Leader of Opposition, Harpal Singh Cheema, said that he had pointed out to Capt Amarinder Singh in a phone call that Congress workers were selective in distribution of welfare items. “This is the reason why we wanted an all party meeting to be called so that these issues could be addressed threadbare,” he said.

Cheema said that had the state government planned in advance, the wheat crop harvesting could have been carried out in a staggered manner to avoid any rush at the mandis. “Sadly, the state government has been blindsided by other requirements of administration as it totally immersed official machinery into managing COVID-19,” Cheema said.

