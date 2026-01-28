Is it a win-win situation for BJP ahead of 2027? Modi’s visit to Dera Ballan of Dalit Ravidassis community in Punjab being watched closely

In what is being described as a “historic and proud moment for the Dalit community and Punjab”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar on Guru Ravidas Jayanti on February 1 has heated politics around the electorally influential Ravidassia community in Punjab’s Doaba region, where they comprise more than 20 per cent of the state’s population.

Dera Sachkhand Ballan, the spiritual headquarters of the Ravidassia community, is not just a religious place, but also considered a centre of social and political influence. Thus, the visit is being seen as significant not only from a spiritual perspective but also as a strong message of social harmony and respect for the Dalit community.

The Scheduled Castes (SCs) constitute 32 per cent of Punjab’s total population, the highest in any state, and 45 per cent of the total SC population (32%) is concentrated in the Doaba region. The Ravidassias community constitute 10 to 12 per cent of the state’s total population. In Doaba, however, their share is much higher — more than 20 per cent.

Accompanied by senior BJP leaders, Dera Sachkhand Ballan head Niranjan Dass met Modi in December and invited him to attend the celebrations marking Guru Ravidass’s Gurpurab on 1 February. The saint-poet Guru Ravidass, who spoke against caste discrimination and preached equality, is revered by the Ravidassia community, which for long shaped the politics in the Doaba region through strong dera networks and close links with overseas followers.

Doaba sends 23 members to the 117-seat Punjab Assembly, and the dera holds sway in at least 19 seats. With the Prime Minister’s visit drawing closer, political activity has intensified in this region.

Name Adampur airport after Guru Ravidass: Mann to PM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in a message on X posted on Monday, urged the Prime Minister to name the Adampur airport in Doaba after Guru Ravidass. In a short, but clearly timed message, Mann wrote: “Honourable Prime Minister is coming to Jalandhar on February 1, and he will land at Adampur airport. I humbly request the Honourable Prime Minister that the Adampur airport be named after Shri Guru Ravidas ji. For this, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude on behalf of all the people of Punjab.”

The demand to name the Adampur airport after Guru Ravidass is not new, but it has gained momentum, with the Prime Minister visiting the Doaba region and the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections approaching.

Padma Shri to Dass: BJP throws its hat into ring

The BJP-led Centre has thrown its hat into the ring in the run-up to the Assembly elections by conferring Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian awards, on Niranjan Dass on the eve of Republic Day on Sunday.

Dass is considered a key religious figure, especially after the Ravidassia community asserted a separate religious identity more than a decade ago.

Although political parties welcomed the award, they are also seeing it through a political lens.

After Dass was awarded Padma Shri, Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma welcomed the Centre’s decision. “Dass has played a remarkable role in spreading the thoughts and message of Sant Guru Ravidas Ji Maharaj not only in the country, but also internationally. Conferring the Padma Shri on Niranjan Dass Ji is a matter of pride and honour not only for the Ravidassia community, but for the entire nation.”

PM’s visit a matter of pride for Dalit community: Sampla

Former Union minister Vijay Sampla, also former chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (2021-23), said, “Dera Ballan has long been a symbol of social unity, humanity and service. The Prime Minister’s visit reflects the Centre’s commitment to giving equal respect and dignity to every section of society. The PM’s visit is a matter of pride for Punjab, particularly for the Dalit community.”

“Prime Minister Modi’s visit will strengthen the spirit of social harmony, spiritual consciousness and the idea of an inclusive India. It will send a clear message that the country’s leadership believes in moving forward by taking every class, community and faith along,” he said.

Sampla said, “The Prime Minister’s historic visit will help give wider national and international recognition to the teachings of Guru Ravidas Ji Maharaj and further strengthen the values of equality and brotherhood in society.”

Notably, Sampla had urged the Prime Minister to visit Dera Ballan on the occasion of Guru Ravidas’s birth anniversary.

AAP’s outreach plan

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has its own outreach plan. It has announced year-long celebrations of Guru Ravidass’ 650th Jayanti. Instead of limiting celebrations to a one-day affair, the government has planned events, including cultural programmes, seminars and official functions, spread over months, with the state administration participating fully.

The AAP is also trying its hand at social engineering by appeasing Sikhs, Hindus and now SCs.

Congress historically enjoys SCs’ support

The Congress, on the other hand, historically enjoys the support of the Scheduled Castes, including Ravidassias. Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi belongs to this community.

As the BJP is looking beyond urban Hindu areas in Punjab, Doaba presents an opportunity to them. The Prime Minister’s visit to Dera Ballan sends a clear message of engagement and recognition to the SC electorates in the state. It also allows the BJP to reach out directly to a community.

In all, Modi’s visit is being watched closely.

— With inputs from Anju Agnihotri Chaba, Jalandhar