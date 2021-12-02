Decision on Bittu’s suspension awaited, state tells Punjab and Haryana High Court

While Sanjeev Sharma Bittu moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court against his alleged suspension from the post of Patiala Mayor, the High Court was told on Wednesday by the state that a final decision in writing on the suspension had not been taken.

The Patiala Municipal Corporation also told the HC on Wednesday that Bittu, under the circumstances, could continue on the post till the next hearing of the case. The HC will now hear the matter on December 6.

Appearing before the Bench of Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Meenakshi I. Mehta, Punjab Advocate General DS Patwalia submitted on the state’s behalf that it had received the resolution by the counsellors, but the state is yet to take a decision in this regard.

Bittu, 51, through his counsel, advocate Arjun Pratap Atma Ram, has sought for quashing the orders dated November 25, 2021, wherein the MC general house had deemed the Mayor suspended after he got only 25 votes, while 36 members voted against him.

Bittu in the petition has contended that 36 out of 61 councillors, present and voting members do not form two third majority (of the entire sanctioned strength which is 42/63 seats) in terms of the mandate of Section 39 of the 1976 Act. Thus the statutory procedure and requirement of 2/3 of the members of the house voting against him as mandated in section 39 of the 1976 act (which provides for removal of inter alia major of a Municipal Corporation) is not met. Thus the motion to remove the petitioner as Mayor fails on this ground.