The bitter harvest

They own and take care of bees, besides overseeing the production of honey, but beekeepers per se in Punjab are bitter about being stung by negative returns.

Beekeeper Gurpal Singh Sandhu of Mattewal village under Baba Bakala tehsil of Amritsar district is getting Rs 70 to Rs 75 per kg for his mustard flower honey. Gurpal says the rate has come down drastically, claiming his father used to sell it for Rs 90 per kg in the early 2000s.

It costs his Rs 107 to reap 1 kg of honey, but the rate offered to him is around 30 per cent below the input cost leaving him under huge loss.

Gurpal owns more than 400 bee colonies. He says over the years the yield of honey per colony or box has come down to 32 to 35 kg as against around 100 kg over two decades ago. His family is into beekeeping since 1987.

This is happening when the average rates of honey in the local and international markets range between Rs 300 and Rs 400 per kg, or higher.

Hurpal said that beekeepers have to transport the bees from one state to another because sufficient honeybee flora is not available here and they need to spend a huge amount on transportation and labour.

Experts say that in Punjab, the beekeepers have to shift bees quite frequently because the area under oilseed crops like mustard and others has come down from 5 lakh hectares in the 1970s to just about 65,000 hectares now. Also, due to hybrid seed varieties, the duration of the mustard crop has also decreased from 60 to 65 days to 50 to 55 days.

Narpinder Singh – a national award winner progressive farmer who is into beekeeping for 25 years and owns around 800 colonies – says that he had prepared around 15 tonnes of honey last year, but the entire stock is stored at his place as no one is ready to pay him more than Rs 70 to Rs 75 per kg while private companies are selling the honey – procured from local beekeepers – at much higher rates.

“Why are beekeepers poor, while the honey that he produces is making traders and exporters multi-millionaires,” he asked.

Beekeeper Dharminder Singh Saini (51), from Dharamgarh village in Mohali district, has 450 colonies. He says that both beekeepers and consumers are bearing the brunt of this negative return as farmers are getting poor rates for their honey and consumers are getting a product that is 5 to 6 times costlier than what it should be. A large quantity of adulterated honey is also being sold in the market because of lack of awareness about it, he adds.

Other beekeepers like Mam Chand (having 200 colonies), Tej Pal (250 colonies), Gurmeet Singh (180 colonies) and Anil Sharma (220 colonies) also have the same story to tell. ‘Every beekeeper’ in the state is saying that there is lack of support from the government.

Honey is a product that is not purchased by the government but by private players – mainly traders and exporters – and the beekeepers depend on their mercy because the government has no control over the private players and the beekeepers have to sell their honey on their own.

Beekeepers, who are mainly landless farmers, alleged that several big companies are selling sugar syrup-laced honey, not pure one. These companies mix several syrups, including maize, rice and beetroot, in the honey and sell indurated honey at a high price, while the genuine honey prepared by the beekeepers is being purchased at throw-away prices. They package it beautifully, but compromise on its nutritional content, the beekeepers alleged.

Saini says that Punjab’s total honey production is around 20,000 tonnes, which is around 15% of India’s total production. And in the state, 80% of honey is mustard flower honey which is mostly exported, he adds.

He says that people are purchasing syrup-laced honey from big companies but are not ready to take pure honey from them even at half the price. “The reason for this is that mustard honey gets crystallised like pure ghee and coconut oil, and in India crystallised honey is not considered as honey which is a myth. The educational institutes must bust this myth by including such important facts in school textbooks,” he says, adding that such honeys are pure and overseas countries prefer them.

“If local consumers start purchasing it from the beekeepers, then they (beekeepers) can earn a respectable amount and people will also get pure honey at a much less price than they are spending now,” Jatinder Sohi, president of Progressive Beekeepers’ Association Punjab, says, adding that because of the poor rate, the number of genuine beekeepers in the state is going down and several fake ones are coming up who are registered on paper only with the connivance of some traders.

He says that the government must support the beekeepers by cracking down on those indulging in adulteration.

The association president also suggested making NMR (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) tests for honey compulsory so that only pure honey is available in the market. This will give a huge opportunity to beekeepers to expand their beekeeping, he says.

Narpinder says that he had even mailed the National Bee Board authorities to take strict action against the sale of adulterated honey by keeping a tab on those traders and companies which are mixing syrups in pure honey. When only pure honey is available in the market, the beekeepers will automatically get a respectable amount for their product.

Director of the Punjab Horticulture Department Shailender Kaur said that the department had recently published an advertisement to clear the myth about the crystallisation of honey. She said that “crystallised honey is 100% pure and we will educate people about it”.

She also said that the department is planning to enhance the sale of honey prepared by Punjab’s farmers through MARKFED, which has already been procuring nearly 200 tonnes of honey from farmers to sell under the SOHNA brand and this brand is among the only three brands which had cleared NMR results on the purity parameter where other big companies failed to pass the muster.

In Punjab only 1,200 beekeepers are registered with National Bee Board, but according to the department, 7,000-8,000 beekeepers are working in the state. She informed that Punjab’s contribution to total national honey production is around 15%.

Saini says that “bees are very important for our food and existence of mankind because a single bee visits around 2,000 flowers a day which results in the transfer of pollen from one flower to another. And pollination results in yield appreciation in citrus, guava, litchi, sunflower, berseem, etc., by 33.3%, 70-140%, 4,538-10,246%, 21-3,400%, 24.3-33,150%, respectively. Also, there is a great demand for honeybee colonies for pollination of apple, other temperate fruit plants and for hybrid production of various vegetables, oilseeds and other field crops, adds Saini.