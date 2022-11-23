scorecardresearch
Bishnoi gang member nabbed with 123 grams of heroin in Chandigarh

Amandeep Joshi also has a criminal past and was previously involved in three cases and was declared proclaimed offender by a Kharar court.

drugs , Amandeep Joshi, bishnoi gang memeber arrested, chandigarh news, indian expressChandigarh police recovered 123 grams of heroin. (File Representational Photo)

The Operations Cell of Chandigarh Police arrested a 31-year-old man said to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and recovered 123 grams of heroin from him Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Amandeep Joshi alias Rajbir Joshi a resident of village Balongi, Mohali. Joshi was nabbed from near village Dadu Majra.

A case against him has been registered at Maloya police station, under Section 21 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Joshi allegedly was in touch with members of the Bishnoi gang who are lodged in various jails, police said.

During the interrogation, he revealed that he also used to provide food and clothes to the gang members who are in police custody.

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 07:48:53 am
