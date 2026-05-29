Bishnoi gang boasts of 1,000 foot soldiers in chilling letter to Canadian police

Lawrence Bishnoi has been lodged in Indian prisons since 2015 but is accused of directing operations through smuggled communication devices. (File Photo)

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has sent a provocative letter to authorities in Canada claiming it commands up to 1,000 operatives willing to carry out shootings as part of its extortion operations targeting the South Asian diaspora.

Testifying before the Immigration and Refugee Board on Thursday, an Edmonton police officer revealed the contents of the letter sent last August to a police station in Abbotsford, British Columbia.

In a bold challenge to law enforcement, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, operating from its leader’s prison cell in India, dispatched the letter dated August 13, 2025. Edmonton Police Service Constable Kevin St. Louis, part of Project Al-Extortion, described it while testifying. “Police actually received a letter addressed from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang that was sent to a police station,” he said. The missive outlined the group’s structure, boasted of its manpower for violent operations, and asserted that every business needs to pay their tax, a reference to protection rackets.