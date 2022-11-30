scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Bishnoi aide shot dead in brawl over car parking

The deceased has been identified as Ravinder Kumar alias Sonu Bouncer, 27, and the injured person is Kuljeet Kaur. While Ravinder took a bullet in his chest and died on way to the hospital, Kuljeet is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Jalandhar

Sources said that Sonu had come to meet Kuljeet Kaur’s son Baljinder Singh Aulakh at the latter’s residence for some work. Baljinder owned a bouncer-providing firm and Sonu used to work for him. (File)

A suspected aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was shot dead and a woman was injured in Satnampura area near Rama Mandi of Jalandhar on Monday night over a parking dispute.

The accused has been identified as one Gurmeet Singh Aulakh, who is the president of united drivers union, Punjab.

Sources said that Sonu had come to meet Kuljeet Kaur’s son Baljinder Singh Aulakh at the latter’s residence for some work. Baljinder owned a bouncer-providing firm and Sonu used to work for him.

ACP Nirmal Singh said, “We came to know that Gurmeet had a brawl over car parking with Baljinder, his cousin.

Baljinder told us that Gurmeet brought a gun from his house and fired multiple shots under the influence of alcohol. While one bullet hit Ravinder on his chest, Kuljeet was injured due to splinters of the firing. Even Gurmeet suffered head injuries during the brawl and is also undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Jalandhar.”

Police added that Ravinder had recently shared his pictures with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on his Facebook account.

“We are also investigating what was his connection with the gangster and if that is related to this firing incident,” police said, adding that they are also investigating if Sonu was involved in any of Bishnoi’s criminal activities.

An FIR under Sections 302, and 307 of Indian Penal Code and 25, 27, 54, and 59 of the Arms act has been registered with the Rama Mandi police station.

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 08:14:48 am
